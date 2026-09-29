’90s Kids Will Love That This Beloved ABC Show Is Returning to TV

Sonic the Hedgehog is zipping his back to TV screens this fall.

MeTV Toons, which describes itself as the only TV network dedicated exclusively to the greatest classic animation of all time, debuted a fresh fall lineup last week, and among its new lineup is Sonic the Hedgehog.

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’90s kids will surely remember the blue hedgehog made famous through the Sega Genesis video games that ultimately turned into cartoons and movies. The animated show is set in the hidden village of Knothole, where Sonic the Hedgehog and Princess Sally Acorn create a team of Freedom Fighters to battle against Dr. Robotnik.

Episodes of Sonic will air weekdays at 8 a.m. ET.

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The video game was first released in 1991 and spawned multiple follow ups on various consoles. Collectively, the video games have sold nearly 90 million copies worldwide.

Two cartoons, Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog ABC’s Sonic the Hedgehog (the animation that made its way to MeTV Toons) followed in the early ’90s. Nearly 20 years later, Sonic’s popularity exploded again, this time in the form of mainstream movies.

Between 2020 and 2024, three Sonic movies hit theaters; Sonic the Hedgehog (2020), Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022), and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024). A fourth movie is scheduled to premiere in March 2027. All three movies have cast Jim Carey in a major role as Ivo Robotnik/Doctor Eggman. He’ll reprise the role in the upcoming fourth film.

Other cast members include Ben Schwartz, who voices the role of Sonic, and James Marsden, who plays Tom Wachowski, a small town sheriff who acts as a sort of father figure to Sonic.

All three movies have been massive box office hits. The first movie made more than $300 million and the two sequels each brought in over $400 million at the box office. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the highest-grossing of the three films, bringing in better than $490 million.

MeTV Toons is currently available on select cable providers throughout the U.S., along with Dish and DirecTV depending on the subscription plan. Filo and Fubo are among the streamers carrying the network.

Sonic the Hedgehog airs again on Wednesday, September 30, with an episode titled “Harmonic Sonic.”



