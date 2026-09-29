Jacob Elordi Involved in Confrontation With Photographers During Paris Date Night

No longer putting up with the lack of privacy, Jacob Elordi was involved in a confrontation with a photographer while having a date night with his rumored girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, in Paris.

In footage posted on social media, the Euphoria star became noticeably irritated by the nearby photogs as he and Jenner were enjoying a night out in Paris on September 28.

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“Wait, wait, wait, can we just walk home?” he asked the photographers. “Stop, stop, stop.”

The actor then argued with the photogs, pointing out that they had enough photos of him and Jenner. “Can we just walk back to our hotel?” he asked again. “No flash, just let us walk? Just let us go?”

Despite his requests, the photographers continued to follow the couple while they crossed a nearby street with their security detail. Jenner began to cover her face as she walked away, while Elordi opted to wear sunglasses for privacy.

The duo has been romantically linked since this past spring. A source previously told Us Weekly that they have known each other socially for years and had hung out in similar circles.

“This has been going on since January,” the source shared about the relationship. “But things are progressing, and they have been consistently seeing each other when they can. It is much more serious now, without a label.”

They also noted that Jenner and Eldori have a “very natural connection,” even though neither of them is looking for a committed relationship.

The insider noted the duo dating is also great for her younger sister, Kylie, who has been dating Timothée Chalamet since April 2023.

“It has really worked out that they can hang out with Kylie and Timothée, and it has been so fun for all of them to be together,” the source continued. “The group dynamic has made things even easier because there’s no pressure and everyone gets along naturally. They’ve been enjoying low-key dinners and just hanging out at home casually.”

Jenner previously dated musician Bad Bunny and NBA player Devin Booker while Elordi was romantically linked to Joey King. He was also in an on-again, off-again relationship with Olivia Jade Giannulli for four years before officially ending things in August 2025.