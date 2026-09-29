A Judas Priest Rock Legend Is Injured

Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill, one of the band’s founding members, recently suffered an arm injury that forced the rocker off stage.

Last Monday, the band’s Instagram account informed fans of Hill’s injury and a replacement bassist for Judas Priest’s show scheduled for the same night.

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“Hi everyone. Ian has a badly damaged tendon in his left arm so unfortunately he won’t be able to play at our Hammersmith Apollo Eventim show on Monday 21st September,” the IG statement began. “Our good friend Davey Rimmer (Uriah Heep) will be playing with us so the show will go on.”

Rimmer is no stranger to the band, he’s played bass for Elegant Weapons, a band which also features Judas Priest guitarist, Richie Faulkner.

Judas Priest had been in the midst of its “Faithkeepers” 27-date world tour which began in late July at Germany’s BOBfest. The tour has since ended, coincidentally on the night in which Hill had to miss due to injury. The band’s already booked sets at two music festivals next summer; Tons of Rock, which is slated for late June in Norway, and the Tuska festival, which will be held from July 2 to July 4 in Finland.

The band’s recent tour was in support of their album, “Invincible Shield,” which was released in 2024. “Invincible Shield” debuted at number 18 on the Billboard 200 in the United States and number two on the UK Albums Chart.

Hill, the band’s only remaining founding member, has witnessed firsthand the metal group’s undeniable success. Judas Priest has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide, been nominated for six Grammy Awards, winning one (Best Metal Performance for “Dissident Aggressor” at the 52nd annual Grammys), and been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (2022).

Now 74-years-old, Hill has been performing as a member of Judas Priest since they were founded in 1969. The September 21 show that saw Rimmer step in for Hill marked the first concert performance Hill missed in his more than fifty years as the band’s bassist.