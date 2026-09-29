Atlanta Braves’ 2026 World Series Odds, According to Polymarket

The Atlanta Braves are one half of the opening game of Major League Baseball’s postseason.

Atlanta hosts Philadelphia at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card series. The Braves enter postseason play as winners of the NL’s East Division, and holders of the league’s third-best record.

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Despite their impressive regular season record, bettors on Polymarket don’t envision Atlanta carrying that success into a World Series championship. The Braves are tied with the San Diego Padres (6%) for sixth-best odds to hoist the trophy at the conclusion of the Fall Classic.

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Atlanta and San Diego are viewed by bettors as the fourth most likely NL team to win it all. Both teams are behind the top two favorites, the Los Angeles Dodgers (30%) and Milwaukee Brewers (17%). American League teams, Tampa Bay (11%), the New York Yankees (10%) and Cleveland Guardians (7%) round out the top five.

Will the Atlanta Braves win the 2026 World Series?

Based on talent alone, the Braves would seem to be a better bet than sixth most likely to win the World Series. Atlanta rosters five players who were named to the All-Star team this season: catcher Drake Baldwin, second baseman Ozzie Albies, first baseman Matt Olson, and a pair of pitchers, Chris Sale and Raisel Iglesias.

Sale led the majors in strikeout-to-walk ratio (6.452) and home runs per 9 innings (.0553) during the 2026 regular season.

Should Sale and teammates find a way to defy the Polymarket odds and win the World Series, it would give Atlanta their fifth title in franchise history. They previously won it all in 1914, 1957, 1995 and 2021.

Leading their postseason off with a series against Philadelphia could work in Atlanta’s favor. Both teams compete in the NL East and played 13 games against one another this season. Atlanta won nine of the 13 games, outscoring Philly 66-34.

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