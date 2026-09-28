5 Dead in Helicopter Crash, Including Famous Singer

Rick Sollo, a famed Brazilian singer best known as a bandmate of the duo Rick and Renner, was among those who recently perished in a helicopter crash on September 21. He was 59 years old.

According to CNN Brazil, Sollo was among the five people aboard a Bell 430 helicopter traveling between Porto Belo and São Joaquim in Santa Catarina. While en route to its destination, the aircraft encountered severe weather, resulting in a loss of communication.

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Following an hours-long search, the Military Firefighters Corps of Santa Catarina discovered the helicopter’s crash site in the southern state of Santa Catarina.

Sollo was in the aircraft with businessman Bruno Avelar and videomaker Paulo Soares. All three, along with the co-pilot and pilot, were found dead at the crash site.

Lieutenant Colonel Hugo Manfrin, commander of the Air Operations Battalion of the Santa Catarina Fire Department, confirmed the news, stating, “The aircraft was completely destroyed there, and unfortunately the occupants were already deceased.”

It was further reported that the aircraft didn’t explode upon impact. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

Sollo first teamed up with Renner Reis to launch Rick and Renner in 1986. Nearly two years after the duo split, Sollo and Reis reunited in September 2012. They broke up in 2015 but reunited again in 2018.

The duo released a total of 19 studio and primary albums. Their last album, Seguir em Frente, was released in 2018.

Just before the helicopter accident, Reis had nothing but praise for Sollo. “Man, Rick is my life. Rick is my foundation,” he said on the Segundeiro Raiz podcast. “The duo depends on each other, right? It’s much more than the need for money; it’s an emotional thing.”

Reis further shared, “It’s like you look, close your eyes, remember your childhood, and you already see him by your side, you understand? It’s your life being written with him by your side.”

Noting how much he cared about his bandmate, Reis added, “Because you say things like, ‘You always want what’s best for him, right, man? He’s your partner. And a partner is priceless.’”