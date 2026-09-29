Major Update on Actor Dylan Sprouse and Model Barbara Palvin

Three years after saying “I do,” actor Dylan Sprouse and model Barbara Palvin have welcomed their first child.

In her most recent Instagram post, Palvin shared the exciting news with a sweet photo of her, Sprouse, and their newborn girl wearing Los Angeles Dodgers jerseys.

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“We took Labor Day literally this year,” she wrote in the post’s caption, seemingly hinting that the baby was born on September 7.

Palvin also posted a photo on her Instagram Stories featuring Sprouse holding the little one. “Daddy’s girl already,” she wrote across the photo.

Sprouse first revealed that he and Palvin were expecting their first child in May while at the 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

The couple then announced they were having a girl during the debut of Sprouse’s Wildmen podcast in July.

“Do you want to share?” Palvin asked.

To which Sprouse replied, “Yeah, we’ve been calling her principessa. Which I don’t know why that’s been our like…well, it’s Italian for princess. But no, we are having a baby girl, which I’m very excited about.”

“I’m excited to be a girl dad, actually,” he further declared.

Sprouse and Palvin also said they were going “back and forth” about naming the baby girl. Palvin further joked that the baby girl could “mellow” Sprouse out.

“You’re going to be so stressed about the princess,” she said.

He added, “I just also unironically love a tea party.”

The former Disney Channel star later spoke about his excitement about being a girl dad during his appearance on Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast last month.

“We have a very small family in general, but this is the first Sprouse girl in a very long time, which makes me nervous because I come from a family of just boys,” he said. “So, my dad can’t really help me understand this.”

He then noted, “In terms of raising a baby girl, it’s completely unknown to me. However, I’m very excited because all my buddies who have boys seem like they’re undergoing like a traumatic experience.”