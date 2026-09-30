‘Life Goes On’ Star Chad Lowe’s Daughter Has Sadly Passed Away at 13

Life Goes On star Chad Lowe announced on Tuesday that his and producer Kim Painter’s daughter, Fiona Hepler Lowe, has suddenly passed away. She was 13 years old.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Lowe family revealed, “We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona.”

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Remembering Fiona as a “loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance, the Lowe family also shared, “She was adored by her sisters, and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives.”

Although they didn’t announce the official cause of death, the Lowe family stated, “Her passing is devastating for our entire family, and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.”

Page Six also shared an email that was sent to the families of the school Fiona attended. “It is with deep sadness that I am calling you to advise you of the death of one of our students,” the email reads. “Our sincere condolences go out to the student’s family, friends and teachers. Counselors are available to meet with students and staff who may need emotional support during this difficult time.”

Fiona was born in November 2012 and was the second daughter of Lowe and Painter. The couple also has two other daughters, Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10.

Lowe celebrated Fiona’s 13th birthday in a sweet Instagram post last fall. “Celebrating Fiona officially becoming a teen today!! Keep dancing through life FiBear! Love you soooo much!!”

The post featured a photo of Fiona posing on a bridge.

The Lowe/Painter family has endured a difficult couple of years. In early 2025, the family lost their home in the Pacific Palisades Fire. Lowe had shared photos of what was left of the home that his daughters grew up in.

“Almost a month after we evacuated our girls finally got to go back to see what’s left of their home,” he wrote at the time. “The way they’ve handled this whole devastating experience is nothing short of remarkable.”

The actor then praised his daughters for how they handled the situation, writing, “I am in awe of their spirit and resilience. Helping them navigate these tough times is my sole purpose. Being their dad is my life’s greatest joy and privilege.”

Along with her parents and sisters, Fiona is survived by her extended family, including her uncle, actor Rob Lowe.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.