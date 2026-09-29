Lady A Singer Diagnosed With Cancer

Lady A singer Charles Kelley announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

In his recent Instagram post, Kelley revealed that he recently found out he had multiple myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer.

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While sharing details about the diagnosis, the singer said the cancer was discovered after he sustained a “couple random rib fractures.” His doctor did some blood tests, and that was when the cancer was found.

Despite the circumstances, Kelley remains hopeful that he will fight and win his cancer battle.

“I’m young. I feel healthy and the treatments, I will say, have just come so far, even in the past five years, that even life expectancy is just far exceeds what it used to be,” he shared. “And I don’t know, I feel really hopeful. I really do.”

Kelley further revealed that he and his wife Cassie have a friend who was also recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

“She’s been sharing some of her journey. She’s about two months ahead of me on this,” he disclosed. “And it helped me so much watching that.”

Kelley said he hopes to continue working while undergoing his treatment. He pointed out that Lady A is preparing to release a new record. The group is also planning Christmas shows.

“This first six months of treatment, I believe, is not going to be too super invasive. I can still work. I think physically I will feel like myself,” he pointed out. “I’ll have tough days, but I want to keep working. Even going out last weekend was like, after even knowing the news, it was like this is where I belong.”

Kelley further shared, “I need to be happy and doing what I love to do and spending and sucking up as much time with my family as I can as well. But I’m hopeful. I really am. But we just want to let y’all know, and I’ll try to let you in when I feel like it’s appropriate throughout the journey.”

The cancer news comes just weeks after Kelley shared an update about his sobriety journey.

“My best filter is just… not drinking,” he stated in an August 31 Instagram post. “Swipe to see my before.”

He then noted, “My wife asked me if I ever looked at a photo myself before I was sober and think ‘who is that guy?’ This is the one.”

“I could go on about the many blessings that have come from putting me down way more than looking healthier, but it’s a nice reminder of a place I don’t wanna go back to,” the singer added.