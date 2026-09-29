A ‘Saved by the Bell’ Legend Has Died: Dennis Haskins Was 75

Dennis Haskins, an actor best known as Principal Richard Belding on the hit ’80s/’90s sitcom Saved by the Bell, has passed away following a battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 76 years old.

Dimples, a famous karaoke bar where Haskins frequented, shared the news about the late actor’s death.

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“Dennis was a staple at Dimples. A lot of people thought he owned it, but he didn’t. He just loved the place and its people,” the establishment wrote in an Instagram post. “He enjoyed singing for people, meeting them, and taking selfies with his fans. Dimples closed down about 11 years ago, and people still associate him with his beloved ‘second home.’ He was known to most as Mr. Belding from Saved by the Bell, but to us, he was much more than that.”

The establishment further revealed that Haskins began to struggle with Parkinson’s nearly a decade ago.

“He had been silent about his fight with Parkinson’s, among other health concerns, because he did not want the attention,” Dimples revealed. “He did not want to have to tell people. He would say, ‘What do I even say?’ So I respected his wishes and stayed quiet, and I helped him through his journey into the next chapter of his life. Late last night, that journey ended for him. He is now at peace and is probably entertaining the people in the sky….”

Haskins’ agent Jay Schachter also confirmed the news, telling Deadline in a statement, “It’s a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans. He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly. I’m heartbroken.”

Born in 1950, Haskins’ first hit role was Principal Richard Belding in the Disney Channel show Good Morning, Miss Bliss, alongside Hayley Mills in 1989. Following its first season, the show was renamed Saved by the Bell and moved to NBC.

Haskins reprised his role as the stern but funny principal for the show’s four seasons and its spinoff, Saved by the Bell: The New Class, which ran for seven seasons.

He played Belding for the final time in 2015.

Haskins appeared in other hit TV shows throughout his career, including 7th Heaven, JAG, The Bold and the Beautiful, New Girl, Hot in Cleveland, The West Wing, and The Practice.

He is survived by his son, Dustin.