Bebe Rexha Reveals A-Lister Who ‘Reached Out’ When Designers Refused to Dress Her For the 2019 Grammys

Nearly a decade after she was rejected by numerous designers for an award show ensemble, Bebe Rexha reveals the A-lister who “reached out” to help her throughout the shocking situation.

While speaking to E! News on the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards’ red carpet, the “Meant to Be” hitmaker praised Taylor Swift for helping her find a designer to work with her for the 2019 Grammys after no one would help.

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“I remember when I had that whole Grammys situation when I couldn’t find a dress, and she reached out to me because we’re the same age, and I thought that was really, really kind of her,” Rexha recalled. “Nobody really reached out. Some people did, but for her at such a high level to make me feel like I belonged was really, really nice.”

Bebe Rexha and Taylor Swift attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Rexha was notably nominated for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2019 Grammys, but was unable to find a designer to help glam her up for the annual event.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the singer-songwriter said that designers she hoped to dress her were unwilling to do so because of her size.

“So I finally get nominated at the Grammys and it’s like the coolest thing ever,” she explained. “And a lot of times artists will go and talk to designers and they’ll make them custom dresses to walk the red carpet. So I had my team hit out a lot of designers and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I’m too big.”

Rexha, who noted she wore a size 6-8 at the time, defended others who wore the same size or larger.

“You’re saying all the women in the world that are a size 8 and up are not beautiful and that they cannot wear your dresses. So to all the people who said I’m thick and I can’t wear your dress, f— you, I don’t want to wear your f—ing dresses,” she declared.

Rexha further called out the designers who were unwilling to work with her. “If you don’t like my fashion style or my music that’s one thing. But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size,” she added. “Empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less then by their size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large!”

Rexha ended up stepping out wearing a gorgeous Monsoori red halter-style ball gown for the glamorous event.