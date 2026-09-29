Hayden Panettiere’s Ex-Fiancé Makes Major Legal Move on Behalf of Their Daughter Kaya

Hayden Panettiere’s ex-fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, has made a major legal move to protect the estate of their 11-year-old daughter, Kaya.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Klitschko recently filed to become the preteen’s temporary guardian for inheritance purposes. In the paperwork, the former boxer stated that Kaya was “entitled to the entirety” of Panettiere’s assets.

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Klitschko also stated that it was “urgent and essential” that he be appointed Kaya’s temporary guardian in order to “receive, manage, and hold” the assets on her behalf.

He further shared in the court documents that he has been “informed and believes” federal agents have entered Panettiere’s Los Angeles-area residence as part of the ongoing investigation into her death and have “removed property belonging to Hayden’s Estate.”

Klitschko noted that there is no personal representative to “safeguard” the interest of the late Heroes star’s estate.

“Prior to her death, Hayden and [Klitschko] had hired a security service to protect Hayden’s Home and its contents, arising from a documented concern that an individual had gained unauthorized access to Hayden’s property,” the court document reads. “Locks to Hayden’s Home were changed by the security service following Hayden’s death, and storage units containing designer clothing and accessories worn to public appearances have been relocated as a precaution.”

Klitschko’s legal team did not reveal who the individual was but stated it was expected the individual “will continue to try and misappropriate property belonging to Hayden’s Estate.”

“Given the high publicity of Hayden’s Estate, a personal representative needs to be appointed immediately to safeguard and protect Hayden’s Home and contents,” the court documents continued.

Klitschko further claimed that non-family members have “access and destroyed” her emails. He then noted that certain personal items, such as jewelry, have “disappeared or remained unaccounted for,” with some in law enforcement’s possession.

Panettiere suddenly passed away on August 16 at the age of 35. It was confirmed that her cause of death was a result of the toxic effects of multiple drugs in her system.

Her on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach were the ones who discovered the late actress unconscious at a Airbnb in Greenville, South Carolina. Along Brian allegedly tried to use Narcan on her, she could not be revived.

Panettiere and Klitschko were in an on-again, off-again relationship from 2009 to 2018. Following their final breakup, the actress gave up custody of Kaya due to her postpartum depression and struggles with addiction. Kaya has been living with her father in Ukraine since then.

Despite being away from her, Panettiere maintained that she and Kaya had a “really intense, incredible bond” before her death.

Klitschko previously paid tribute to Panettiere, stating on social media that she was “an important part of my life and the mother of our daughter, Kaya.”

“Our family is going through a time of profound shock and grief,” he wrote. “The announcement of Hayden’s tragic death saddens me deeply. She left this world far too soon.”

He then added, “To our daughter Kaya, I will always speak of her mother with respect and make sure she remembers the person she was.”