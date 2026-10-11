Presley Gerber’s Ex Isabella Jones Breaks Silence 3 Weeks After His Death at 27

Presley Gerber’s ex-girlfriend Isabella Jones has broken her silence three weeks after his unexpected death at 27.

In her latest Instagram post, Jones shared a series of photos featuring Gerber.

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“My sweet Presley,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “I will miss you for the rest of my life.”

Gerber, who is the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, passed away late last month from an apparent overdose and cardiac arrest. He had been battling addiction and mental health struggles.

“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” a spokesperson for Crawford and Gerber shared in a statement.

Gerber and Jones first became romantically involved in 2024.

Along with Jones, Summer House star Lexi Wood, who dated Gerber in 2022, paid tribute to him.

“It’s hard to put into words what it means to lose someone who was such a meaningful part of my life for so many years,” she wrote. “Through every chapter and every version of our relationship, friendship was always at the core of it. Everyone who loved Presley and was loved by him knows he was one of the kindest, most open, loving and courageous people. He loved so deeply, so purely, was incredibly romantic and thoughtful.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential, and available 24/7.





