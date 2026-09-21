Cindy Crawford’s Son Dies Suddenly

Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford, has passed away at the age of 27.

TMZ reports that Presley suddenly died on Sunday while at a rehab facility. A rep for Cindy and her family confirmed the news.

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“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” the rep stated.

Presley is the only son of Cindy and her husband, Rande Gerber, and the older brother of Kaia Gerber. He had some struggles in the past, including being arrested for a DUI in 2019. He was also publicly outspoken about his mental health struggles.

His death comes just weeks after Kaia spoke about his mental health and drug use with Vogue.

“When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone,” she explained, regarding her brother’s struggles. “I think that’s also why I started to self-​identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing.”

In a late 2025 post on Instagram, Presley opened up about his mental health. He also revealed he had been on several medications to help with his panic attacks, including Buprenorphine, Xanax, and Valium.

“Unfortunately, I’ve had a lot of loss in many different forms recently, so that is not an excuse, but it’s the reason why I am where I’m at now,” he shared at the time.

In the since-deleted post, Presley stated, “A. So you feel like you’re not alone, because that is how I feel most of the time and I have a feeling that if I say all of this, a lot of people will at least know that there’s someone else going through it,” he said. “And the second thing is, hopefully I find some people out here and are willing to help or know someone that can help.”

Responding to Presley’s openness to the public, Kaia said, “My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn’t share anything—and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, ‘I’m gonna be very human for everyone.’ There’s only so much you can hide from the world.”

She then added, “And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you’re ashamed of them.”