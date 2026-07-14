Polymarket Traders Predict Netflix’s No. 1 Show for the Week

Netflix’s No. 1 show of the week isn’t going anywhere, at least if Polymarket traders have a say in the matter.

When Netflix releases its list of Top 10 shows in the country for the week of July 6-12 on Tuesday, Polymarket traders are betting big that the No. 1 show will once again be Worst Neighbor Ever.

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The show currently sits with 99% odds in a Polymarket scenario to be the most-watched show of the week. It has been the heavy favorite since Thursday, July 9 when it started to outpace the other shows on the spread, including Little House on the Prairie Season 1 and Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2.

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The latter shows all sit with 3% odds or less now that Polymarket has made up its mind on Worst Neighbor Ever, an intense documentary series detailing true stories of neighbors gone bad, from heinous fraud schemes to senseless acts of violent retribution.

The documentary series shot to No. 1 last week after its debut on July 3. It displaced thriller series I Will Find You, which held the title of most-watched show for two weeks in a row as well.

FlixPatrol data shows the series sitting at No. 1 throughout most of last week, sinking to No. 2 on Sunday, July 12, which means it will likely be enough for Netflix to list it as the No. 1 show of the week. When it did eventually lose its top spot, it did so to Little House on the Prairie, which is the first season of Netflix’s reboot of the classic TV series. Little House premiered July 10 at No. 2 and moved up the charts to No. 1 on July 12. It will be a good series to keep an eye on for next week’s top spot if it maintains its momentum.

Will Polymarket bettors get it right? Netflix will likely release its list of Top 10 shows in the country for the week of July 6-12 on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET.

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