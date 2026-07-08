New Netflix Docuseries Shoots to No. 1

A new Netflix show has dethroned I Will Find You as the most-watched show of the week.

Netflix released its Top 10 list of shows in the United States for the week of June 29-July 5, with I Will Find You losing its seat after two weeks at No. 1 in favor of Worst Neighbor Ever.

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Polymarket traders predicted that Worst Neighbor Ever, a documentary series about neighbors gone bad, would be the most-watched series of the week. In a betting scenario, I Will Find You had low Polymarket odds to be the top show of the week, with Worst Neighbor Ever earning favorable odds before eventually shooting up to overwhelming odds above 90%.

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There was a point when I Will Find You looked like it may maintain its No. 1 spot, with Polymarket giving it a 63% chance of doing so and Worst Neighbor Ever just 35% on July 3, but those odds quickly reversed as the weekend went on.

Worst Neighbor Ever is an intense documentary series detailing true stories of neighbors gone bad, from heinous fraud schemes to senseless acts of violent retribution. It “takes a deep dive into four different cases, each set in a seemingly close-knit neighborhood, until everyday quarrels spiral into harassment, intimidation, and sometimes deadly violence,” according to Netflix.

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The series premiered at the No. 1 spot on July 3, where it sat for a few days until July 7 when it dipped to No. 2, according to FlixPatrol data.

It displaced I Will Find You, a thriller that held steady at No. 1 for two weeks and holds the title of Netflix’s best debut of the year. I Will Find You, adapted from the Harlan Coben novel of the same name, didn’t fall far in the charts, with Netflix revealing it was the second-most watched series of the week.

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Other shows on the Top 10 chart include Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2, Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 and Salish & Jordan Matter Season 2.

Netflix’s Top 10 Shows in the US (June 29-July 5)

Worst Neighbor Ever I Will Find You Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 Salish & Jordan Matter Season 2 WWE Raw: 2026 — June 29, 2026 The Polygamist Louis C.K.: Ridiculous The Last Ship Ms. Rachel Season 1

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