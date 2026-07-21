Polymarket Traders Predict Clear Winner for Netflix’s Top Show of the Week

After Worst Neighbor Ever enjoyed the title of the most-watched Netflix show in the country, it appears a new series will take the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s charts this week.

Polymarket traders are betting big on Will Ferrell’s new comedy series, The Hawk, to overtake Worst Neighbor Ever as the No. 1 show of the week in the United States.

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In a Polymarket scenario, traders are currently giving The Hawk pretty overwhelming (97%) odds to be the top show of the week (July 13-19). Other shows on the spread include Little House on the Prairie Season 1 (2%), former No. 1 I Will Find You (1%), Worst Neighbor Ever (<1%) and Quarterback (<1%), among others.

FlixPatrol, which tracks streaming data, largely validates Polymarket’s confidence in The Hawk, showing the new series debuting at the No. 1 spot on Friday, July 17, and staying there ever since.

In The Hawk, Ferrell stars as Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins, a washed-up professional golfer on the back nine of his career who is chasing one final major — and dragging everyone he loves into the chaos in the process. Molly Shannon stars as Stacy, Lonnie’s estranged wife trying to fulfill her own dreams, with Jimmy Tatro starring as Lance, Lonnie’s hotshot son and golf pro in his own right.

Fortune Feimster, Luke Wilson, Chris Parnell, David Hornsby, Katelyn Tarver, Gabriel Hogan and Aida Osman round out the star-studded cast.

Despite the show’s success on the charts, critics have largely dismissed the series, which as of press time sits with a 30% critics score and 65% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviewers have criticized the series for relying too heavily on Ferrell’s comedic style without delivering fresh laughs, with some calling it repetitive and underdeveloped.

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Will you tune in to see the show that Polymarket traders are predicting will be the top show of the week, despite its negative reviews?

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