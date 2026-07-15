Netflix’s No. 1 Show of the Week Is a Hit Documentary Series

Netflix has released its Top 10 list of shows in the United States for the week of July 6-12, with last week’s No. 1 show holding steady.

Worst Neighbor Ever, a documentary series detailing true stories of neighbors gone bad, from heinous fraud schemes to senseless acts of violent retribution, remains Netflix’s most-watched show for the second week in a row.

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Polymarket traders gave the show overwhelming (99%) odds throughout the week to be named Netflix’s No. 1 show. It was the heavy favorite ever since Thursday, July 9 when it started to outpace other shows on the Polymarket spread, including Little House on the Prairie Season 1, Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 and I Will Find You Season 1, all of which made the Top 10 list. Polymarket traders gave those shows 3% odds or less to be named the top show of the week.

Other shows on Netflix’s Top 10 list for the week were WWE Raw, Sullivan’s Crossing and Survival of the Thickest, among others.

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FlixPatrol data shows Worst Neighbor Ever sitting at No. 1 throughout most of last week, sinking to No. 2 only on Sunday, July 12. When it did eventually lose its top spot on Sunday, it did so to Little House on the Prairie, which is the first season of Netflix’s reboot of the classic TV series. Little House premiered July 10 at No. 2 and moved up the charts to No. 1 on July 12. Netflix’s official unveiling has it in the No. 3 spot for the week, despite it only being eligible for two days of the week of July 6-12. It will be a good series to keep an eye on for next week’s top spot if it maintains its momentum.

Netflix’s Top 10 Shows in the US (July 6-12)

Worst Neighbor Ever Season 1 I Will Find You Little House on the Prairie Season 1 WWE Raw: 2026 – July 6, 2026 Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 Jeff Arcuri: Nice to Meet You Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Salish & Jordan Matter Season 2 Dark Winds Season 4 Survival of the Thickest Season 3

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