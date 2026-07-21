One of Brad Pitt’s Follow-ups to ‘F1’ Is Already Getting Oscar Buzz

Brad Pitt continues to prove that he is capable of generating buzz as award season approaches. This time, he is doing so with a film that has not even hit theaters yet.

The star of F1: The Movie will go back in time to 1977 this November when The Adventures of Cliff Booth hits theaters. This film is a standalone sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and it takes place eight years after the Leonardo DiCaprio-led film.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood featured DiCaprio as veteran actor Rick Dalton, a Western TV star struggling to keep his place amid a changing industry. Pitt starred as Booth, a former special ops veteran who became Dalton’s stunt man and driver.

Pitt won an Oscar in 2020 for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He locked up Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

Now, Pitt will once again take on the role of Booth as he reportedly becomes a “studio fixer.” Not much is known about the upcoming film’s full plot line.

The Adventures of Cliff Booth will also feature Timothy Olyphant returning to his role as actor James Stacy. It will also feature Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Peter Weller among many others.

Regardless of the unknowns, many expect The Adventures of Cliff Booth to be a hit. Polymarket traders, in particular, believe that the film will receive nods during Oscars season.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

The Adventures of Cliff Booth currently has a 34% chance to receive a nomination for Best Picture at the 2027 Oscars. It is ahead of Avengers: Doomsday (14%), Disclosure Day (13%), and Michael (15%).

The Tom Cruise-led Digger currently has better odds. It sits at 74% after the first trailer landed on social media and YouTube.

Wild Horse Nine, a historical thriller starring Sam Rockwell and John Malkovich, has an 80% chance to receive a Best Picture nomination. Dune: Part Three sits at 81% while Project Hail Mary sits at 89%.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $20, Get $50 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

The Odyssey, which just arrived in theaters courtesy of Christopher Nolan, leads the Polymarket odds as of July 21. The epic has a 98% chance to receive a Best Picture Nomination.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.