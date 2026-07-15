How Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Actually Performed at the Box Office

Talk continues to circulate about a sequel to the Brad Pitt-led blockbuster, F1, which creates automatic questions about how the first film performed.

According to sites that track these details, F1 delivered for both Apple Original Films and the global racing series.

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By the Numbers notes that F1 made $189,642,436 at the domestic box office. It made another $444,500,000 at the international box office.

China led the way with $57,376,219. South Korea ranked second in the international charts at $36,937,568. France rounded out the international box office podium at $31,700,000.

France alone took care of Pitt’s salary, which topped out at $30 million for this blockbuster.

The Formula 1-themed film only had an estimated budget of $200,000,000, so the box office numbers made it a success.

This conversation bears mentioning considering the reports that F1 will have a sequel. This is something that both Apple Original Films and Formula 1 have expressed an interest in making happen.

Back in November 2025, F1 executive Ian Holmes said to Sports Business Journal that the global racing series is “keen to explore” a sequel. Although he noted that certain factors in the sport would factor into the timing. This included updated cars and rules packages.

“Taking into consideration the work that everyone put in which we have to be mindful of, if a sensible proposition could be put together we’d be really interested in exploring it,” Holmes said.

While no public movement has happened on the project since this conversation with SBJ, the F1 drivers have continued competing around the world. They have completed nine Grands Prix.

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Mercedes has dominated the season with seven wins. Kimi Antonelli has five while George Russell has two. Ferrari has two wins, one each from Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

This season has impacted the odds on Polymarket as traders have particularly highlighted Mercedes drivers as favorites to win the World Drivers’ Championship.

Antonelli leads the list with a 59% chance to win the title. He is the overwhelming favorite. Russell is second at 19% while Hamilton is third at 13%.

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Leclerc is fourth at 3% while defending champion Lando Norris sits at a mere 2%. Norris has fallen short of wins this season. He has two podium finishes in nine Grands Prix.

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