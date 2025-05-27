4 ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Clips That Make My Inner Child LOL

Are ya ready to laugh, kids?

SpongeBob SquarePants has been making the world much more enjoyable since 1999, and to this day, it’s still hilarious.

Even though SpongeBob has been accused of destroying attention spans, it’s still funny to those young and old. I may be 28 now and no longer religiously watching SpongeBob, but every once in a while, I come across a clip on TikTok or X, and I find myself laughing as much as I did growing up. Sometimes even more. There are still a handful of moments from the animated NickToon that make my inner child laugh out loud, and these are four of them.

Squidward Afraid of Santa?

Play video

Season 4, Episode 12, “Wishing You Well,” brought one of my favorite moments ever. In the episode, Mr. Krabs sends SpongeBob down a wishing well to collect coins dropped in by people making wishes. At one point, both Patrick and Squidward fall down the well, and Squidward, of course, does not like being in such tight places with his annoying neighbors.

The cashier makes a statement about how he’s claustrophobic, and SpongeBob believes it means that he is afraid of Santa Claus, so Patrick tries to scare him. It’s a very brief moment that is simple and funny, and it even comes back around later in the episode. And it still gives me the giggles every time I watch it.

What’s Funnier Than 24?

Play video

In Season 3, Episode 13, “New Student Starfish,” Patrick winds up going to boating school with SpongeBob since he usually waits for him to get back. However, they pretty accurately depict what its’ really like being in the same class as your best friend since they can’t sit still and constantly make jokes. But the best moment comes when the two are joking around about numbers, and 24 seems to be the funniest for some reason until SpongeBob brings up number 25.

Is Mayonnaise An Instrument?

Play video

Season 2, Episode 15, “Band Geeks,” is arguably one of the best episodes of SpongeBob for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s Squidward’s rivalry with Squilliam or Squidward trying to teach a group of fish how to play instruments or them playing the Bubble Bowl, there are a lot of iconic moments. But the funniest moment comes from when Squidward wonders if anyone has played an instrument, to which Patrick wonders if mayonnaise is an instrument, and then horseradish. Again, it’s a simple moment, but it’s a pretty funny one that still makes me chuckle.

Krusty Krab Pizza is for You and Me

Play video

Season 1, Episode 5, “Pizza Delivery,” is also arguably one of the best episodes of SpongeBob. After Mr. Krabs starts doing deliveries for the Krusty Krab, Squidward and SpongeBob are on a mission to deliver a Krusty Krab pizza, which is also something that Mr. Krabs has started doing. Their delivery doesn’t go as planned, and at one point, they try to walk against a windstorm and are trying to keep themselves occupied. SpongeBob makes up a song about the Krusty Krab pizza, doing different voices and dance moves, and not only is it still iconic, but it still makes me laugh every time.

Episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants are available on Paramount+. Nickelodeon’s sister channel, NickToons, will be turning into NickSpongeBob for the summer, playing nothing but the long-running animated series.