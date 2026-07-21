Netflix’s No. 1 Movie Predicted to Hold Steady for Second Week in a Row

With Netflix set to unveil its Top 10 list of movies in the United States for the week of July 13-19, there are a few titles in contention.

Last week’s No. 1 movie, Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea, could hold onto the top spot, though there are a few others, like the steamy new romance Desire, that are fighting for it.

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Polymarket traders are betting big that Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea will be named the top movie of the week for the second consecutive week, giving it 98% odds. It was in contention for a brief amount of time with Heartstopper Forever, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Enola Holmes 3, but pulled away over the weekend.

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FlixPatrol, which tracks streaming data, shows that Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea fell from the No. 1 Netflix spot to No. 2 on Sunday, July 19, which means it held onto the No. 1 spot for nearly the entire week. That will surely be enough for Netflix to name it the No. 1 movie of the week of July 13-19.

The intense documentary about the wreck of the 2012 Costa Concordia features never-before-seen footage and survivor accounts of the wreck of the luxury cruise and the disaster that followed, which killed 32 people and led to a 16-year prison sentence. The film “interweaves eyewitness accounts from survivors, cell phone footage taken the night of the tragedy and translations of the ship’s black box recordings, which expose dangerous decisions made by the captain,” per Netflix.

Although Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea will likely take the top spot for last week, competition looks fierce for this coming week. Desire, a Spanish drama about forbidden love, currently sits at No. 2 as of press time on Tuesday, July 21, and had been at No. 1 on Sunday and Monday.

But most likely to take the cake for next week will be Wicked: For Good, which just landed on the streaming platform on Tuesday and will undoubtedly take over the charts for the week. FlixPatrol already shows it at No. 1.

Will Polymarket traders get it right with Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea taking the top-streamed movie of the week? Netflix will announce its list Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET.

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