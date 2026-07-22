Netflix’s No. 1 Movie Enjoys Second Consecutive Week at the Top of the Charts

Netflix revealed its Top 10 movies in the United States for the week of July 13-19 on Tuesday, proving Polymarket traders correct in their prediction.

Ahead of Netflix’s big reveal, Polymarket traders had bet big that last week’s top movie, Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea, would reign supreme once again as the No. 1 movie of the week — which Netflix confirmed Tuesday with its Top 10 list.

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Bettors had given the documentary overwhelming 98% odds to be named the top movie of the week. For a brief amount of time, it was in competition with movies like Heartstopper Fever, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Enola Holmes 3, but pulled away over the weekend.

Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea is a documentary about the 2012 wreck of the Costa Concordia that features never-before-seen footage and survivor accounts of the wreck of the luxury cruise and the disaster that followed, which killed 32 people and led to a 16-year prison sentence. The film “interweaves eyewitness accounts from survivors, cell phone footage taken the night of the tragedy and translations of the ship’s black box recordings, which expose dangerous decisions made by the captain,” per Netflix.

Although Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea took the top spot for the week, competition looks fierce for this coming week. Desire, a Spanish drama about forbidden love, currently sits at No. 2 as of press time on Tuesday, July 21, and had been at No. 1 on Sunday and Monday. But most likely to take the cake for next week will be the blockbuster Wicked: For Good, which just landed on the streaming platform on Tuesday and will undoubtedly take over the charts for the week. FlixPatrol already shows it at No. 1.

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Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. (July 13-19)

Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea The Boss Baby Desire The Body in the Locker Voicemails for Isabelle Nothing to Lose White Chicks The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Old Henry The Hunger Games

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