A New Netflix Movie Just Took Over the Charts and Polymarket Didn’t See It Coming

Netflix has a new top-streamed movie for the week, one that the predictions market didn’t see coming.

After the streamer released its Top 10 list of movies in the country for the week of June 8-14, Maternal Instinct was revealed to have stolen the No. 1 spot from the new Jennifer Lopez rom-com Office Romance.

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Polymarket didn’t even have Maternal Instinct, a documentary following a Texas woman faking a pregnancy, on its radar. The predictions market didn’t put much faith in any of the other movies listed in its scenario taking bets on the most-watched movie of the week, either.

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In fact, Office Romance — last week’s top Netflix movie — had just a 2.4% chance of continuing its reign this week as of Tuesday. Those were the best odds Polymarket gave any movie.

Others, including David, Ticket to Paradise (2022), GOAT, Creed III, Poor Things, The Murder of Rachel Nickell, Song Sung Blue and The Crash were all given minuscule chances of rising to the top of the charts, likely because bettors knew about Maternal Instinct but weren’t able to wager on it.

Maternal Instinct has clearly taken the streamer by storm, rattling viewers along the way. In it, a young woman from a wealthy family falls in love with an East Texas hog trapper. “Their relationship appears perfect and within months she’s pregnant and proudly showing off her baby bump all over social media,” the film’s official synopsis reads. “But when a state trooper pulls her over and discovers she has just given birth in her car, her story quickly falls apart.”

The chilling documentary exposes “the truth behind a terrifying and unthinkable crime” that will unsettle even the most experienced true-crime enthusiasts.

The Hollywood Reporter called the film a “tough watch but a well-made documentary” from director Jessica Dimmock (HBO’s Thoughts & Prayers, Hulu’s Captive Audience) and executive producer Liz Garbus (I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer).

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True crime documentaries continue to be a foothold for Netflix this summer. The Crash spent multiple weeks at the No. 1 spot, and The Murder of Rachel Nickell has found success in the Top 10 as well.

Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the US (June 8-14)

Maternal Instinct Office Romance Fast Charlie Ticket to Paradise Bee Movie GOAT Colors of Evil: Black The Marked Woman The Murder of Rachel Nickell Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

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