‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’ Contestant Injured, Forced to Bow Out

A frightening rehearsal accident brought an unexpected end to one contestant’s journey on Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro.

During the July 27 episode of the ABC competition series, the remaining 10 dancers were rehearsing a group routine choreographed by guest judge Britt Stewart when dancer Stephani Sosa accidentally struck fellow contestant Natalie Jolley in the face with her arm, according to E! News.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jolley, 20, immediately stepped away from the routine in visible pain, telling Stewart she felt dizzy. Her eye quickly swelled shut, prompting concern from the rest of the cast. “It’s like a black eye,” fellow contestant Adele Zaikman observed.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

Sosa became emotional while reflecting on the incident.

“I don’t know what happened. The dance was moving so quickly, and Natalie got hit in the face,” she said. “I just hate being the one that caused that. Like, I just feel horrible. I know she’s worked really hard to be here, and I hope she’s okay.”

Fighting back tears, Sosa added, “Sorry, I just care.”

Production halted Jolley’s participation so the medical team could examine her. She told staff that “it hurts really bad” and said she couldn’t breathe through her nose before an ambulance transported her for further evaluation.

Stewart later reflected on the accident, saying, “I’m really feeling for Natalie. She’s part of this group challenge. This incident really showcases why dancing as a unit, being aware of your space, is so important when you’re doing group dance work.”

The injury comes as excitement continues to build around the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars. Polymarket users have already begun placing predictions on which celebrities could join the cast and who might ultimately take home the Mirrorball Trophy.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $10, Get $20 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

The following day, the remaining dancers rehearsed without Jolley before performing for judges Mark Ballas and Shirley Ballas. Although Tristen Sanders and Nina Mayster were initially identified as the weakest performers, the elimination took an unexpected turn.

“Tonight was the last dance for … neither of you,” Shirley Ballas announced. “Following Natalie’s injury, she was not medically cleared to compete, and so she has been eliminated.”

Jolley later addressed her exit on Instagram, revealing she suffered both a black eye and a concussion.

“I did everything in my power” to continue competing, she wrote, but said the medical team determined she was unable to safely return. She added that the experience taught her “to do the scary thing” and promised to “come back even stronger.”

While The Next Pro continues, attention is already shifting to the flagship Dancing With the Stars competition. Polymarket bettors have begun speculating on Season 35, with early prediction markets favoring Summer House star Ciara Miller and Love Island alum Maura Higgins among the leading contenders. As more celebrity contestants are announced, Polymarket odds are expected to continue shifting ahead of the season premiere.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.