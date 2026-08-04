Beloved 2010s Sitcom Reunion Confirmed, Star Says

A New Girl reunion is a go, according to Max Greenfield.

The actor, who played Nick Schmidt on the beloved 2010s sitcom, appeared on Friday’s broadcast of Today with Jenna & Sheinelle where he appeared to confirm something with the cast was in the works.

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Asked why the New Girl reunion was “not happening,” Greenfield said, “As far as I know, it’s happening.”

“I’ve seen scripts, they’re amazing,” he added.

His comments come after other cast members have been asked about a potential reunion. Lamorne Morris, who played Winston Bishop, jokingly claimed on the Today show in May that Jake Johnson, who played Zooey Deschanel’s love interest Nick Miller, was the sole holdout for a reunion. Morris joked that Hollywood has changed Johnson, as he’s now in the cast of the big-budget Marvel movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Series creator Liz Meriwether, who has previously played coy on any talk of a revival, shared a video on Saturday saying she had just woken up to the news that “Max told everybody that there’s amazing scripts of a New Girl reunion that I’ve written.”

“Um — and just an update on that — the scripts were pretty good until everybody just started giving me notes on every little thing,” she said jokingly. “Jake wants Nick to be, like, really thin — and wants to kind of be naked a lot, showing off his body.”

“He asked to have a dance number with him, fully nude, dancing to ‘Levitating’ by Dua Lipa,” she continued.

“Lamorne keeps asking for more and more jewelry. For his character, he wants a very long chain, like a chain all the way down to his knees,” she said, while adding that Greenfield “has been adamantly asking to be the new girl. Like, he wants the title to be, Max Greenfield is the New Girl.”

New Girl ran for seven seasons, from September 2011 to May 2018. In addition to Greenfield, Morris and Johnson, the principal cast included Zooey Deschanel, Damon Wayans Jr. and Hannah Simone.