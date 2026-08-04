What Will Be the 2026 Song of the Summer?

Now that the dog days of August are closing in, a fair assessment can be made about the song of the summer for 2026.

Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart measures the top 100 songs in the United States by combining three primary data points: online music streaming activity, radio airplay audience impressions and traditional physical or digital sales data.

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A new chart is compiled and released online by Billboard on Tuesdays, but the weekly tracking period for sales is Friday through Thursday.

The current No. 1 song is “Choosin’ Texas” by Ella Langley; this week marks its history-making 16th week at No. 1, tying for the fourth-longest command in the chart’s history, according to Billboard itself. It’s one of only seven songs to have led for 16 weeks or more.

Longest-Leading Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s, Ranked by Most Weeks

22 weeks, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey (2019-2026)

19, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey (2024)

19, “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus (2019)

16, “Choosin’ Texas,” Ella Langley (2026)

16, “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen (2023)

16, “Despacito,” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber (2017)

16, “One Sweet Day,” Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men (1995-1996)

Langley isn’t the only country artist even in the top five of the Hot 100. Morgan Wallen’s new single “Been by Now” ranks at No. 2 this week, with Taylor Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You” coming in at No. 3. Langley and Wallen’s duet “I Can’t Love You Anymore” is No. 4 while Stella Lefty’s song “Boston” is No. 5. It’s the first time ever that country songs have monopolized the Hot 100’s entire top five.

Elsewhere in the Hot 100’s top 10, “Dracula” by Tame Impala and JENNIE holds steady at No. 6 after reaching No. 5. Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall in Love)” ranks at No. 7 after peaking at No. 5. Ariana Grande’s “Hate That I Made You Love Me” falls to No. 8. Langley’s “Be Her” sits at No. 9 while Dean’s “Man I Need” is No. 10.

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Meanwhile, Polymarket traders are making bets on which song will be named the song of the summer — defined in the scenario’s rules as the song that holds the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the greatest number of weeks in the summer of 2026.

While “Choosin’ Texas” seems like the obvious choice, a Polymarket caveat rules it out for song of the summer, as the rules state that “for the purposes of this market, only Billboard Hot 100 charts with date labels for weeks in June, July, and August of 2026 will be considered.” “Choosin’ Texas” debuted on the chart in November 2025, peaking at No. 1 starting in February 2026.

With Langley’s super-hit out of the running, Grande’s “Hate That I Made You Love Me” is tied for the lead with Zara Larsson’s “Midnight Sun,” both of which have 3% odds of being named 2026 song of the summer. “New Religion” by Bebe Rexha and Faithless has a 1% chance, as does “Bangaranga” by DARA and “Freakin’ Out” by Dexter and The Moonrocks.

Other songs included in the Polymarket spread have less than 1% chance of being named the song of the summer. Those include: “Kingdom of Fear” by Cameron Whitcomb, “CHÉVERE” by Aria Vega and Ryan Castro, “Babydoll” by Dominic Fike, “Talk To You” by ANOTR and 54 Ultra, and “Raindance” by Dave and Tems.

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With no clear winner in sight, bettors will have to keep an eye on the market for the rest of the month before it closes.

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