Top 10 Netflix Shows Revealed — Did Polymarket Get It Right?

Netflix streamers won’t stop ’til they get enough of Michael Jackson: The Verdict, which was revealed Tuesday to be the No. 1 show in the United States for the week of June 8-14.

It marks the second week in a row the docuseries has claimed the No. 1 spot, and it wasn’t exactly a surprise to the predictions market.

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Polymarket traders gave The Verdict overwhelming odds to take the top spot when Netflix updated its list on Tuesday. The show had been trading with odds over 90% since June 12 with a huge gap between it and the rest of the options, like The Four Seasons Season 2, The Boroughs and Nemesis.

One option not listed in the Polymarket scenario was The Witness, a limited series based on true events that follows a widower’s fight to protect his and his wife’s 2-year-old son, the only witness to his mother’s murder. The Witness claimed the No. 2 overall spot, but couldn’t oust the retelling of Jackson’s 2005 child molestation trial.

Told by key players who were inside the courtroom, The Verdict dissects the trial of Jackson as well as his complex legacy. The timing matches up with the success of the massive Michael biopic in theaters now. According to Box Office Mojo, Michael has made $363.5 million domestically and $934.6 million worldwide since its April 24 release date.

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Will The Verdict hang on to the No. 1 Netflix spot another week? Likely not. FlixPatrol data sees The Verdict sitting at No. 6 currently, with Outlast: The Jungle in the top spot. Keep your eyes peeled to see which show takes No. 1 next week.

Top 10 Netflix Shows in the US (June 8-14)

Michael Jackson: The Verdict The Witness Outlast: The Jungle Shrill Sweet Magnolias Season 5 Raw: 2026 – June 8, 2026 The Four Seasons Season 2 Tony Hinchcliffe: Man of the People Teach You a Lesson Camp CrunchLabs

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