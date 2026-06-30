Netflix Renews Freshman Drama Series That Spent 4 Consecutive Weeks in Top 10

Netflix is renewing a new hit series after it spent four weeks in the streamer’s Top 10 chart following its debut.

Nemesis, a crime drama starring Y’lan Noel (Insecure) and Matthew Law (Abbott Elementary), is returning for Season 2, Deadline reports. The series tells the story of two men on either side of the law. In this case, Noel plays expert criminal Coltrane Wilder who wants to pull off one more giant heist before retiring; all the while, LAPD detective Isaiah Stiles (Law) is consumed with dismantling Wilder’s robbery ring.

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“I feel blessed to get a Season 2. We thank the fans… it’s because of them — there’s no other reason,” said co-creator and executive producer Courtney A. Kemp in a statement. “It’s them showing up, them talking about it, and their huge social media response… We are grateful to Netflix for recognizing the power of our audience and bringing us back for the fans.”

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“Season 2, we’re very grateful to have it,” co-creator and executive producer Tani Marole said. “We’re going to make sure those questions get answered — and even more questions are available for you to answer.”

“Make no mistake, Season 2 is going to be bigger and better,” Marole added.

Nemesis debuted on May 14 at No. 3 for the week of May 11-17 with 832 million minutes viewed, while attracting the highest concentration of Black viewers (64%) of any title, according to Nielsen. It rose through the ranks to No. 1 in its first full week of eligibility (May 18-24) with 1.31 billion minutes viewed, before slipping to No. 7 (635 million minutes) for the week of May 25-31. It even stuck around in the Top 10 for the week of June 1-7, staying steady at No. 7.

Polymarket traders were betting big on Nemesis after its premiere, giving it a whopping 94% to become the No. 1 show in the United States at a certain point. Those predictions ultimately proved true.

Although Nemesis has since fallen from the Top 10 — as well as Polymarket bets — in recent weeks, with last week’s No. 1 show I Will Find You predicted to maintain it spot this week, it’s clear the streamer sees the first season of Nemesis as a success.

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“Courtney and Tani have built something truly special with Nemesis — a show that captivated audiences and never let go. Watching the global response has been extraordinary; this series resonated with fans in a way that was electric and far-reaching. Their vision, craft, and passion are unmatched, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to continue this journey with them into Season 2,” said Nne Ebong, Netflix VP, Studio Scripted Series, UCAN.

In addition to Noel and Law, Season 1 of Nemesis also starred Cleopatra Coleman, Tre Hale, Domenick Lombardozzi, Jonnie Park, Ariana Guerra, Gabrielle Dennis, Michael Potts, Sophina Brown, and Jeff Pierre. Guest stars include Moe Irvin, Quincy Isaiah, Jay Reeves, Mike O’Malley, Stephanie Sigman, Khalilah Joi, Shane Johnson, Siua Ikale’o, Dawnn Lewis, Mark Feuerstein, and Chris Bauer.

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