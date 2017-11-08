Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in October

The new list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in October has dropped and it’s highly likely that some serious binge-watching will be happening in your future.
Amongst the fresh flicks coming to Netflix next month, there is a number of beloved movies and shows. Some of the most notable titles of the list include Donnie Darko and Stranger Things Season 2.
Other selections that Netflix subscribers will love include Mindhunter and Tommy Boy.
Keep scrolling to see the full list of titles coming to Netflix in October.
Coming 10/1
88 Minutes
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Before Midnight
Blood Diamond
Boogie Nights
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cleverman: Season 2
Death Sentence
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Eagle vs. Shark
Eyes Wide Shut
Generation Iron 2
Ghost Patrol
I Love You, Man
Ice Guardians
Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1
Made of Honor
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Must Love Dogs
Never Let Me Go
No Reservations
Penelope
PJ Masks: Season 1
Set Up
The Reaping
Tokyo Idols
Tommy Boy
Vanished
Veronica
Coming 10/2-10/13
Avail. 10/2/17
Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
Sleeping with Other People
Avail. 10/3/17
13 Demons
Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cult of Chucky
The Survivalist
Avail. 10/4/17
Raw
Avail. 10/5/17
Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Schitt’s Creek: Season 3
The Fosters: Season 5
Avail. 10/6/17
ID-0: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Skylanders Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Suburra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Word Party: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 10/7/17
Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life
Middle Man
Avail. 10/10/17
Christina P: Mother Inferior — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Skyjacker’s Tale
Avail. 10/11/17
Donnie Darko
Avail. 10/12/17
Fe de etarras — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Avail. 10/13/17
El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kingdom of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MINDHUNTER: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Babysitter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Coming 10/14-10/30
Avail. 10/15/17
Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
LEGO: City: Season 1
Money
OtherLife
She Makes Comics
West Coast Customs: Season 6
Avail. 10/17/17
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Slasher: Guilty Party — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 10/19/17
Wedding Unplanned
Avail. 10/20/17
1922 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Haters Back Off: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Smurfs: The Lost Village
The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wheelman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Avail. 10/23/17
Meet the Robinsons
While We’re Young
Avail. 10/24/17
Wanted: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wanted: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mist: Season 1
Avail. 10/25/17
The Hateful Eight
The Final Master
La Querida del Centauro: Season 2
Avail. 10/26/17
Strange Weather
Avail. 10/27/17
Stranger Things 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 10/28/17
Pup Star: Better 2Gether
Avail. 10/30/17
Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 10/31/17
Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
With so many new exciting titles, many subscribers will be spending a significant amount of time on Netflix next month. While many will be binge-watching TV shows and movies, most won’t be getting the best out of their experience. Check out a list of Netflix hacks below to optimize your next binge-watching session.
Netflix Hacks for Binge-Watching
1. Turn On HD Streaming
You might be paying for HD on Netflix, but you more than likely have been watching in the default low quality. No worries though, it’s an easy fix.
Go to your account page then check your subscription settings under Plan Details. If you are paying for HD, then click on Playback settings and select the definition you prefer.
Before you opt for the highest definition possible, you may want to make sure you are connected to Wi-Fi. Streaming in HD can eat up your data very quickly.
2. Get Rid of Buffering
The last thing you want to do after you’ve finally picked out what to watch is to wait for it to load. Even if you don’t have the greatest Internet connection, there is a work around that could make a huge difference.
Netflix actually has a “secret menu.” You can increase or decrease the video bitrate for a more optimal streaming experience. To access the “secret menu” on the computer, hold down Ctrl + Shift + Opt/Alt + S. Then click Override.
On a Playstation 3, Xbox 360, or Wii click up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, up, up, up, up to get to the “secret menu.”
Netflix Hacks for Binge-Watching (cont.)
3. Don’t Feel Guilty for Binge-Watching
For anyone that has plowed through seasons of Netflix shows such as House of Cards or Orange is the New Black in one sitting, you are likely familiar with the “Are You Still Watching?” question that pops up every so often. Fortunately, you can eliminate this judgmental question so you don’t feel quite as guilty about your binge-watching Netflix on the couch all day.
Get rid of the periodic check-in with a Google Chrome extension called Flix Assist. It removes both the “Are You Still Watching?” feature as well as the countdown between every episode.
4. Better Search Results
Diving into the massive Netflix library is a daunting task and leaves some users feeling overwhelmed or unsatisfied.
Eliminate this wasted time by checking out the list of more than 76,000 super-specific subgenres on Netflix. You can narrow down your search to content as specific as “Movies Based on Children’s Books” or even the “Steamiest” movies and TV shows available for streaming.
Netflix Hacks for Binge-Watching (cont.)
5. Skip Searching on Netflix
On Netflix, you can eliminate the time-consuming decision-making process of finding what to watch with one simple step.
The fix for binge-watching indecisiveness is a tool called Flix Roulette. It chooses your entertainment for you. However, you can still narrow down the field by medium, genre, rating, actor, director, and/or keyword if you’d like.
6. Deck Out Your Dashboard
On Google Chrome, you can trick out your dashboard by downloading Netflix enhancer.
This app adds a variety of functions like trailers, Rotten Tomatoes ratings, and links to the IMDB profile for every title.