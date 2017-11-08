Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in October

The new list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in October has dropped and it’s highly likely that some serious binge-watching will be happening in your future.

Amongst the fresh flicks coming to Netflix next month, there is a number of beloved movies and shows. Some of the most notable titles of the list include Donnie Darko and Stranger Things Season 2.

Other selections that Netflix subscribers will love include Mindhunter and Tommy Boy.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of titles coming to Netflix in October.

Coming 10/1

88 Minutes

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Before Midnight

Blood Diamond

Boogie Nights

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cleverman: Season 2

Death Sentence

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Eagle vs. Shark

Eyes Wide Shut

Generation Iron 2

Ghost Patrol

I Love You, Man

Ice Guardians

Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1

Made of Honor

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Must Love Dogs

Never Let Me Go

No Reservations

Penelope

PJ Masks: Season 1

Set Up

The Reaping

Tokyo Idols

Tommy Boy

Vanished

Veronica

Coming 10/2-10/13

Avail. 10/2/17

Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown



Sleeping with Other People

Avail. 10/3/17

13 Demons

Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cult of Chucky

The Survivalist

Avail. 10/4/17

Raw

Avail. 10/5/17

Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Schitt’s Creek: Season 3

The Fosters: Season 5

Avail. 10/6/17

ID-0: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Skylanders Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Suburra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Word Party: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/7/17

Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life

Middle Man

Avail. 10/10/17

Christina P: Mother Inferior — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Skyjacker’s Tale

Avail. 10/11/17

Donnie Darko

Avail. 10/12/17

Fe de etarras — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Avail. 10/13/17

El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kingdom of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MINDHUNTER: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Babysitter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Coming 10/14-10/30

Avail. 10/15/17

Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses

LEGO: City: Season 1

Money

OtherLife

She Makes Comics

West Coast Customs: Season 6

Avail. 10/17/17

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Slasher: Guilty Party — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/19/17

Wedding Unplanned

Avail. 10/20/17

1922 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Haters Back Off: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wheelman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Avail. 10/23/17

Meet the Robinsons

While We’re Young

Avail. 10/24/17

Wanted: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wanted: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mist: Season 1

Avail. 10/25/17

The Hateful Eight

The Final Master

La Querida del Centauro: Season 2

Avail. 10/26/17

Strange Weather

Avail. 10/27/17

Stranger Things 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/28/17

Pup Star: Better 2Gether

Avail. 10/30/17

Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/31/17

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

With so many new exciting titles, many subscribers will be spending a significant amount of time on Netflix next month. While many will be binge-watching TV shows and movies, most won’t be getting the best out of their experience. Check out a list of Netflix hacks below to optimize your next binge-watching session.

Netflix Hacks for Binge-Watching

1. Turn On HD Streaming

You might be paying for HD on Netflix, but you more than likely have been watching in the default low quality. No worries though, it’s an easy fix.

Go to your account page then check your subscription settings under Plan Details. If you are paying for HD, then click on Playback settings and select the definition you prefer.

Before you opt for the highest definition possible, you may want to make sure you are connected to Wi-Fi. Streaming in HD can eat up your data very quickly.

2. Get Rid of Buffering

The last thing you want to do after you’ve finally picked out what to watch is to wait for it to load. Even if you don’t have the greatest Internet connection, there is a work around that could make a huge difference.

Netflix actually has a “secret menu.” You can increase or decrease the video bitrate for a more optimal streaming experience. To access the “secret menu” on the computer, hold down Ctrl + Shift + Opt/Alt + S. Then click Override.

On a Playstation 3, Xbox 360, or Wii click up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, up, up, up, up to get to the “secret menu.”

Netflix Hacks for Binge-Watching (cont.)

3. Don’t Feel Guilty for Binge-Watching

For anyone that has plowed through seasons of Netflix shows such as House of Cards or Orange is the New Black in one sitting, you are likely familiar with the “Are You Still Watching?” question that pops up every so often. Fortunately, you can eliminate this judgmental question so you don’t feel quite as guilty about your binge-watching Netflix on the couch all day.

Get rid of the periodic check-in with a Google Chrome extension called Flix Assist. It removes both the “Are You Still Watching?” feature as well as the countdown between every episode.

4. Better Search Results

Diving into the massive Netflix library is a daunting task and leaves some users feeling overwhelmed or unsatisfied.

Eliminate this wasted time by checking out the list of more than 76,000 super-specific subgenres on Netflix. You can narrow down your search to content as specific as “Movies Based on Children’s Books” or even the “Steamiest” movies and TV shows available for streaming.

Netflix Hacks for Binge-Watching (cont.)

5. Skip Searching on Netflix

On Netflix, you can eliminate the time-consuming decision-making process of finding what to watch with one simple step.

The fix for binge-watching indecisiveness is a tool called Flix Roulette. It chooses your entertainment for you. However, you can still narrow down the field by medium, genre, rating, actor, director, and/or keyword if you’d like.

6. Deck Out Your Dashboard

On Google Chrome, you can trick out your dashboard by downloading Netflix enhancer.

This app adds a variety of functions like trailers, Rotten Tomatoes ratings, and links to the IMDB profile for every title.

Learn more Netflix hacks here.