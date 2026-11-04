Actor Michael Forest Has Died

Actor Michael Forest, who appeared in iconic shows like Star Trek and The Twilight Zone has passed away.

Forest, whose real name was Gerald Michael Charlebois, was 97-years-old when he died last month. The actor was born in North Dakota and moved to Seattle at a young age before eventually moving to California to pursue his acting career.

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That career spanned nearly seventy years, beginning in the early 1950’s.

Some of his early film work included Ski Troop Attack, Atlas, and Beast from Haunted Cave. Throughout the years, Forest appeared in more than 30 movies. Some popular titles that cast Forest were 100 Rifles, King Kong Lives, The Shark Hunter and the 2000 box office smash, Cast Away, a drama which starred actor Tom Hanks and cast Forest as a pilot. The movie grossed more than $425 million and received numerous award nominations.

LOS ANGELES – NOVEMBER 17: Mark Lenard as Sarek (Spocks father) and William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk talk to John Wheeler as Amassador Gav in the STAR TREK episode, “Journey to Babel.” Season 2, episode 10 originally broadcast November 17, 1967. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Forest’s career included dozens of TV roles as well. Among the many small screen shows Forest appeared in are several notable shows such as, The Adventures of Rin Tin Tin, Zorro, The Dick Van Dyke Show, Gilligan’s Island, Gunsmoke, and Star Trek.

Appearing in Star Trek was especially notable considering he first appeared in an episode in 1967, then returned in the mid-2000’s for an episode of Star Trek Continues. He was joined in the episode by his wife, actress Diana Hale. The acting couple were married in 1970 and Hale preceded Forest in death when she passed in 2022.

Aside from on-screen performing, Forest was well-known in the world of anime, lending his voice to numerous anime films, TV shows and even three video games: Dynasty Warriors 4, Jade Cocoon: Story of the Tamamayu, and Seven Samurai 20XX.

Forest also took part in several stage performances over the years, including Shakespeare.

Prior to his death, Forest had been living in a Nevada facility for seniors.