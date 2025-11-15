New ‘Star Trek’ Movie Is in the Works

A Star Trek reset is coming.

Deadline reports that Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are set to write and direct a new original Star Trek film for Paramount.

The duo will also produce under their GoldDay banner. As of now, plot details are being kept under wraps, but according to sources, the new film will be a “completely new take” on the beloved franchise. This means it will not be connected to any previous or current TV shows, movies, or prior movie development projects. Sources also say that new characters will be included, but that has not been confirmed.

Goldstein and Daley are no strangers to bringing fresh takes to established and successful IP. They wrote Spider-Man: Homecoming and directed Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Additionally, they’ve worked with Paramount in the past, including Dungeons & Dragons, which was one of Paramount’s best-scoring films of 2023 and earned a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Goldstein and Daley also have a good relationship with new Paramount partner Skydance, having written, produced, and directed the Ryan Reynolds-led action comedy Mayday.

The Star Trek franchise has been around for decades, kicking off with Star Trek: The Original Series in 1966. Created by Gene Roddenberry, the action-adventure sci-fi series followed the adventures of the starship USS Enterprise and its crew. While it only lasted for three seasons, the series spawned a media franchise consisting of 11 television series, 13 feature films, books, games, and toys.

There is currently one show airing, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, on Paramount+, which takes place prior to the events of The Original Series. Season 4 is expected sometime in 2026. New series, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, will be premiering on the streamer on Jan. 15. On the film side, the latest feature film, which was part of a trilogy of reboot films in the Kelvin Timeline and starring Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, released in July 2016. Star Trek Beyond made $343.5 million at the box office and received positive reviews. A sequel was in development, but it was ultimately canceled.

Additional details have not been released about the new Star Trek film, but that will likely come in the following months. In the meantime, Paramount+ is the home of numerous Star Trek films and shows, which will keep fans occupied.