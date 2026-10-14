A Grammy-Winning R&B Legend Has Died: Manuel Seal Was 66

Manuel Seal, a singer-songwriter and producer who was nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, has passed away at age 66.

Seal died on September 27, the day after his 66th birthday. A cause of death has not been made public.

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News of Seal’s death was shared by musician Jermaine Dupri, a longtime friend of Seal’s who often collaborated with him.

“Today I lost the first person to really understand me musically, Manuel Seal, he had a answer for every one of my ideas, that’s how he became the voice, singing funkdafied, he had a spirit and a presence that I never wanted to leave me, I used to try to do as much as I could when he was there,because. the one thing he taught me, was that. the more you know, the better it’s gonna sound, everytime we spoke we always ended the conversation by saying I love you, so at least I know he knew, and he knows, I’m so hurt but I also thank God for blessing me with the experience, may your soul rest in peace, Big E,” Dupri captioned his Instagram post announcing his friend’s passing.

During his decades long career, Seal collaborated with some of music’s biggest names. Among them were: TLC, Usher, Mariah Carey, Destiny’s Child, Alicia Keys and Janet Jackson.

Seal co-wrote Carey’s “Always Be My Baby,” a massive success which topped the Billboard charts and has been certified platinum seven times. Another Carey hit, “We Belong Together,” earned Manuel a Grammy Award as co-writer for Best R&B Song.

Other notable hits written by Seal included “You Make Me Wanna”, “My Way”, and “Nice and Slow,” from Usher’s 1997 album, My Way. The album sold more than seven million copies worldwide.

Seven years later, Usher and Seal again collaborated when Seal co-wrote “My Boo,” a duet between Usher and Alicia Keys that resulted in more than 10 million sales.