Mariah Carey Goes Swimming in Sequined Dress, and the Internet Has Thoughts

Mariah Carey is known for her glamorous style from glittery dresses, to the highest of heels. But to celebrate the new year, she posted a sparkly photo of herself and fans are sharing their thoughts with the singer. Carey took to Instagram to share a few photos with her fans that show the 49-year-old rocking a gorgeous gold dress. But that’s not what shocked everyone. The last two of four, photos shows the mom-of-two wearing her dress in the pool!

One fan wrote, “Love them all but especially the first one!!!” while someone else echoed, “Literally iconic.”

“Pioneer of going to the pool and wearing a dress,” one onlooker mentioned. Another one of her followers commented on the music mogul’s looks saying, “Beautiful as always,” while one fan left a simple thought in her comment section calling her “iconic.”

So many of her fans left sweet emojis to describe their thoughts on the beauty, and while her gorgeous glamour shots caught the attention of many, that wasn’t the only piece that sparked interest. Several fans were curious as to what she was working on next.

“Back to work? WHAT ELSE IS PLANNED WE’RE ALREADY EXCITED [pink heart emoji],” one fan wrote, while another seconded that thought by requesting she make new music for 2020.

Carey’s lavish vacation was spent in a gorgeous palace in the Dominican Republic in the Juanillo Estates in a luxury community of Cap Cana according to TMZ. She was also there with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and 8-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

The estate was 40,000 square-feet, suited with nine bedrooms, a wraparound pool, 24-seat grand table, two kitchens that comes with its own staff! The home also includes it’s own private beach. While it might be safe to say that Carey just wanted to take a vacation, she actually went to celebrate a milestone with her popular Christmas classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

The song made her the first artist in history to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in four separate decades. She even pushed out a new music video for the festive hit and already has over 32-million views.