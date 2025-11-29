Sonic the Hedgehog Balloon Deflates in Parade Disaster — Similar to 1993 Macy’s Mishap

Sonic the Hedgehog may be good at running, but being in a parade, he is not.

The popular Sega character deflated last weekend at a parade in Chile – similar to what happened at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade back in the ‘90s.

The Paris Parade, an annual Christmas balloon parade held in Santiago, Chile since 2025, held its latest event on Sunday. Sonic was among the many balloons included, and all seemed to be going well, as per X user unjackwallace. However, they soon shared on the social media platform that Sonic’s globe had deflated and the handlers were trying to revive it. The huge balloon can be seen lying on the street amid a crowd in numerous pictures posted to X.

Despite efforts to revive Sonic, X user ham_sonic shared the sad news that he “never made it to the finish line” and was the only character crowds cheered for by name. Sonic was up and about at the start of the parade, as evidenced by a live broadcast of it, albeit flying a little low, but it still seemed to be doing well. At least for a little bit.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that Sonic has had a bad time at a parade. This is reminiscent of his mishap in 1993 at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade when he made his debut in the parade. The Sonic balloon got caught in a lamp post, and it was right in his eye. It split the balloon, which immediately collided with the crowd lining the street, reportedly injuring two people. Footage of the moment was previously hard to find, until it resurfaced in 2019.

While it seems like Sonic the Hedgehog may be cursed, he’s made numerous appearances in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade since his first outing, most recently in 2021. And while it’s far too early to predict what balloons will be included for Paris Parade 2026, it wouldn’t be surprising if they wanted to try out the Sonic balloon again, given how little time he had for Paris Parade 2025.

Balloons and parades don’t always mix, as there is always a chance that something could go wrong due to weather or other factors since they’re so large. At the very least, it sounds like no one was injured this time around. The only thing that hurt was the fact that Sonic the Hedgehog didn’t get more time at Paris Parade 2025.