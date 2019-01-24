M&M’s Super Bowl Commercial Will Feature ‘Married With Children’ Alum Christina Applegate

Christina Applegate made fans across the U.S. laugh hysterically when playing the role of Veronica Corningstone in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, and she’s about to do it again during Super Bowl 53!

The Emmy award-winning actress will star not only in her first Super Bowl ad ever, but she’s paired with the popular candy brand M&M’S for it — which is a company notorious for entertaining ads.

The 15 second bit is just a glimpse of the full 30 second commercial that will debut during one of the most popular times of the year. Not just that, but it creates a scene so many parents can relate to — and really anyone depending on who you’re driving with!

“The story was so relatable,” Applegate said. “Pair that with the opportunity to work with M&M’S and it was the right fit to take on my first Super Bowl ad. We had fun and a lot of laughs creating this look at a situation so many of us have gone through, while bringing a bit of an unexpected twist to it. I think the audience is going to be entertained and a little surprised.”

If you plan on watching this year’s huge match-up between the Patriots and L.A. Rams, you can expect to see the Married… with Children star make her big Super Bowl ad debut the first commercial break following kickoff.

“Christina’s career in sitcoms, movies and improv comedy made her the prefect choice to bring to life the humor and universal appeal of our 2019 Super Bowl spot,” said Allison Miazga-Bedrick — Brand Director of M&M’S. “She’s quite the match to the over-the-top personalities of our spokescandies.”

So just how big is it to appear in a Super Bowl ad? About $5 million dollars worth!

According to Statista, the average ad cost upwards of $5 million for 2019. In 2002, the average price was $2.3 million and has grown significantly ever since.

Another large company who recently teased eager fans is Doritos. They called upon the Backstreet Boys and Chance the Rapper this year to entertain viewers with as they feed 90’s babies nostalgia and mix in current trend.

The musicians will introduce a new flavor to the brand: “Flamin’ Hot Nacho.” The flavor is said to combine the brand’s classic Nacho Cheese flavor with a little more spice.

With the musical combo, they’ll be collaborating on something in the ad but Doritos has promised to keep it a secret until the big day.

The company has included other huge celebrities in the past like Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman.

Applegate’s full 30 second commercial with M&M’S will air during Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3 on CBS.