‘Little People, Big World’ Couple Reveals ‘Huge Secret’

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff, a married couple from TLC’s Little People, Big World have decided to let their fans in on a “huge secret.”

Earlier this month, the couple took to Instagram to announce that they’d briefly be moving from the small screen to the library … or wherever books are sold.

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The couple, who wed on the Roloff family farm in fall 2014, shared a series of pictures on IG captioned with the following: “What our June content didn’t tell you about our June…We’ve been keeping a huge secret…We’re writing another book!!!”

Jeremy and Audrey are no strangers to book writing. They’ve already co-authored a pair of books: 2019’s “A Love Letter Life: Pursue Creatively, Date Intentionally, Love Faithfully,” and “Creative Love: 10 Ways to Build a Fun and Lasting Love,” which hit shelves in November 2021. Both books are centered around faith-based relationships. “A Love Letter Life” quickly became a best seller.

“It’s been almost seven years since out last book,” the couple’s Instagram post continued. “Honestly, it’s hard to put into words how grateful and excited we are to finally share our hearts with you again in such a vulnerable, thoughtful, and long-form way. The message of this book has been stirring in us for years, but as we’ve kept having babies, the timing never felt quite right for us to tackle such a big project.”

They then described how it was tough to write the book while raising their four children, but felt that the book’s message was “divinely timed for YOU.” Also noted within their IG secret reveal is that they’d been working on the book since February and plan to share more in the coming months.

Neither a title nor release date for the couple’s third book has been made public.

After 25 seasons, Little People, Big World ended in 2024.