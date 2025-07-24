‘Little People, Big World’ Fans Can’t Believe Couple’s Breakup After 8-Year Relationship

Matt Roloff’s split from his fiancée Caryn Chandler has left some Little People, Big World fans “shocked.”

The TLC star announced Tuesday that he and Chandler called off their eight-year romance two years after announcing their engagement, sparking an outpouring of comments from fans.

Although Roloff has disabled comments on his Tuesday Instagram post announcing the breakup, discussion about the news has been ongoing on his other recent Instagram posts as well as a Reddit thread, where several people said they were “surprised.” One fan admitted that after the couple had been together for so long, they “didn’t see that coming,” while somebody else commented, “I’m sorry to hear this.”

“I was honestly surprised,” somebody else wrote, “I know many were not, but I thought they were in it for the long haul. Due to them building the AZ house, and how long they’ve been together, I figured all was good.”

However, many others took a different tone, one person admitting, “Interesting but not surprising,” as somebody else said, “I’m not surprised but I don’t really think Caryn is a gold digger considering she worked/managed their farm for over 20 years. I tend to think he’s difficult to deal with…”

Roloff and Chandler began dating in 2017 following the TLC star’s split from his ex-wife Amy Roloff. In April 2023, they announced their engagement. Although the former couple initially planned to marry in 2024, they put the wedding on hold and ultimately never walked down the aisle before Roloff announced their breakup this week.

“Hi everyone, I have some tough news to share. Caryn and I have decided to part ways & end our engagement. Life’s a continued journey and this is the right step for us at this time,” he told fans. “We remain amicable and will always appreciate the many wonderful memories we have shared. Your support means the world to me and I’m committed to moving forward with positivity and trust in the path ahead. Much love to all.”

Neither Roloff nor Chandler have commented on the reason for their split. However, a source told The Sun that “split was instigated by Karen, but publicly, they are saying it was mutual after having issues for a while,” adding that “it’s a really difficult time for them both, and there will be a lot they have to figure out in the coming weeks and months.”