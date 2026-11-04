Iconic Fox Show Being Revived With Original Star

Prepare yourselves for an abundance of screaming teenagers, because Glee is on its way back. The musical dram-edy series popularized by Fox is on its way back to your screens by way of a reboot through Disney+ and Hulu.

You heard that right kids, glee club’s going to be real cool again, real soon.

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Not only is the show returning, but so too is one of its leading voices. Variety exclusively reports that Lea Michele, star of the original series, is returning for the reboot. A pair of sources told Variety the following: “She’s in.” And, “It’s still early-ish days, but it feels good and we’re happy to get the band back together.”

The return pairing of Glee and Michele comes just a few months after one of the show’s creators, Ryan Murphy, told The Hollywood Reporter that a Glee reboot is “something to consider,” and asked aloud, “What’s the story (in a rebooted version of the show)?” Murphy’s comments immediately caught the attention of fans of the show and provided hope that the series would add to its previous run of 121 episodes over six years.

Michele was part of Glee’s entire run, which ultimately concluded (for now) in 2015. She was cast in the role of Rachel Berry, who attended the fictional McKinley High School. Her combined acting and singing on the show earned her numerous award nominations, including a pair of Golden Globe noms, a Primetime Emmy Award nom for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and two Grammy Award nominations for music she performed on the show.

Following Glee’s original run, Michele kept busy by releasing original music, touring (which included 2025’s Lea Michele Live tour), and acting. Her post-Glee roles included spots in Broadway’s Funny Girl, an ABC sitcom, The Mayor, and the 2011 box office success, New Year’s Eve.

Glee’s reboot has not yet been given a premiere date, though the series was ordered by Disney+ and Hulu last month.