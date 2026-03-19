‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ Experiences Broadcast Glitch During Interview

A broadcast glitch during Taylor Frankie Paul’s recent appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark had viewers questioning if the newest Bachelorette star’s interview had been censored.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos kicked off Wednesday’s episode by asking the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star about the recent controversy surrounding an alleged domestic dispute involving her and her ex, Dakota Mortensen, and viewers were quick to notice that Paul’s answer was cut off.

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“How are you doing? There’s a lot going on with you,” Ripa, 55, asked Paul, 31, who responded, “I’ve had better days, I will say,” before getting cut off.

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Despite the optics, a representative for the show confirmed to TMZ that the error was a simple broadcast glitch, and the audio and video of the interview were corrected fully by the time the episode aired on the West Coast.

Paul can be heard saying in the full version of the interview that she was happy to be on the talk show, noting, “I showed up and it was a dream, but at the same time I feel like there’s a lot going on. So it’s been just hard.”

The Hulu personality’s appearance on the ABC daytime show came just one day after she addressed the Secret Lives With Mormon Wives Season 5 production pause caused by an alleged domestic dispute between her and Mortensen, 33, with whom she shares 2-year-old son Ever.

The former couple has been confirmed to be part of an open domestic assault investigation, as per the Draper City Police Department, which noted that police made “contact” with both Paul and Mortensen on Feb. 24 and 25 and that allegations had been made by both parties.

(Disney/Natalie Cass)

“Honestly, just like, my heart hurts to see it, to go through it, especially at this time,” Paul told PEOPLE on Tuesday. “Just the timing is hard, and it’s a big deal. I feel like every premiere that I’ve experienced, I’ve never enjoyed fully, so this is another one… it’s extremely hard, and it took everything to get me here today.”

“It’s just heavy. It’s a heavy time, and it’s unfortunate,” she continued. “I’m struggling for sure, but also at the same time I feel like if I don’t show up, then I’m just giving these opportunities away and not enjoying what we’ve worked on and something super exciting that’s coming. I just feel like it was the right thing to do… show up even though it’s hard.”

Season 22 of The Bachelorette premieres Sunday on ABC.

Paul was previously arrested on a domestic violence charge in 2023 following an altercation with Mortensen. She was charged with two felony counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child and one felony count of aggravated assault, according to CBS News, as well as one misdemeanor count each of child abuse and criminal mischief.

Paul pleaded guilty in abeyance to aggravated assault and the other charges were dismissed.