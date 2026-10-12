Kelly Clarkson Responds to Claims Made By NYC Store Over Her ‘Pretty Woman’ Experience

Refusing to back down, Kelly Clarkson slams the NYC store owner over the reason behind her alleged Pretty Woman experience.

Clarkson previously slammed the establishment after she believed the owner treated her like Julia Roberts’ character, Vivian, in Pretty Woman.

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“Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me,” the pop star wrote on X. “Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale.”

The store in question, Art of Play, broke its silence on the matter, stating that Clarkson was trying to purchase a “permanently attached to the wall and isn’t for sale” item.

“Yesterday, Kelly Clarkson visited us in Brooklyn and inquired about buying ‘Molly,’ a one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird automaton who plays an important role in the magic shows we host here,” Art of Play stated in an Instagram post. “Molly is permanently attached to the wall and isn’t for sale.”

The store then wrote, “At Art of Play whether someone comes in to make a purchase or simply look around for a while, they are equally welcome. We greet everyone who walks in the door with the invitation to ‘pick things up and play.’ And they do, many stay for hours enjoying our puzzles, games and toys.”

Art of Play further addressed the public criticism. “Imagine our surprise when our small local business was suddenly attacked by 8 million people who have never visited our store. It’s been a surreal experience to be the focus of such widespread outrage after just one mention by a celebrity.”

“Thanks to all our friends for their support, and welcome to all the curious folks who have discovered us amidst the drama,” the business added. “We’re going to keep our heads down and hopefully, we can clear things up with Kelly someday. As a talented popular singer once said ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.’”

However, Clarkson didn’t hold back and showed that the item in question actually did have a price tag.

“Cool, cool. Sure, it wasn’t for sale,” she wrote in an Instagram Stories post. “That’s the narrative Art of Play is gonna go with — so the whole conversation we had when I asked you if it was for sale whilst pointing to the price tag hanging on the wall with the title Singing Bird didn’t happen as you elevator eyed me saying in a condescending tone, ‘Yes, it’s for sale but it costs $15,000, so if you’d like me to find something comparable for you I can.’ That all never happened and now it’s not for sale.”

Clarkson then slammed the store’s owner by writing, “So you’re not only rude, you’re also a liar. Got it. And by the way, I obviously support small businesses because I was literally at a small business trying to purchase things. I love small businesses and know they are important and I always support them, but you don’t get a free pass to treat people less than in your store just because you are a small business.”

She said it’s “not that hard to be kind” and that she never blasts anyone except the establishment’s owner.

“Your store is really cool,” Clarkson added. “Unfortunately, you’re not.”