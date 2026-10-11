Kelly Clarkson Slams NYC Store After She Receives ‘Pretty Woman’ Treatment From Employee

After a less-than-stellar experience, Kelly Clarkson slammed an NYC store after an employee gave her Pretty Woman treatment.

The “Stronger” hitmaker took to X over the weekend to speak out about the unfortunate incident.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy,” she wrote. “And literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me. Wow, dude.”

As she slammed the employee, Clarkson declared, “You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out.”

Clarkson was referring to the scene in Pretty Woman in which Julia Roberts’ character, Vivian, was treated poorly by a Rodeo Drive store employee because of how she dressed. She later returned after her makeover and called the behavior a “huge mistake” before boasting about shopping at another nearby store.

Per its website, Art of Play offers a “Unique collection of magical home goods, puzzles, games, toys and books” and has been called one of the most beautiful shops in New York City.

Art of Play also notes on its website that its “intimate” 26-seat theatre hosts performances by the “best close-up magicians in the world.”

Hours after Clarkson spoke out about the alleged incident, Art of Play didn’t apologize. Instead, it opted to share another customer’s review.

“From the very first time I walked into @artofplay, I felt welcomed and treated with such genuine kindness,” the review, which was posted on the store’s Instagram Stories, read. “I loved discovering unique treasures and connecting with the wonderful people there.”

The customer further noted, “[Art of Play is] a place that leaves you smiling and wanting to come back. I’m already counting down the days until I return in two weeks.”

Art of Play later deleted the post and has since limited comments.