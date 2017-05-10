Things Get Personal In Trailer For Zombie Apocalypse Movie ‘It Stains the Sand Red’

The upcoming zombie film It Stains the Sand Red takes an incredibly personal approach to the zombie genre, pitting one survivor against a single roaming undead ghoul, as you can see in the brand-new trailer.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“It Stains the Sands Red begins following a zombie apocalypse, when Molly (Brittany Allen) finds herself lost in the desert with one of the rabid living dead hot on her trail. Although at first she finds it hard to give him the slip, the situation gets even more complicated when the girl realizes that, unlike her, her pursuer has no physical need to stop and rest.”

The zombie film comes from The Vicious Brothers, Colin Minihan and Stuart Ortiz, who have previously tackled the supernatural with the Grave Encounters series and alien threats with Extraterrestrial.

In the early days of cinema, zombies have been interpreted in a variety of ways, ranging from lifeless servants to voodoo-controlled warriors. George Romero’s Night of the Living Dead helped establish a mold for the ghouls that became that standard interpretation of a modern-day “zombie,” which typically all are the reanimated dead that seek to consume the flesh of living humans.

In the decades since Romero’s groundbreaking film, zombie stories have been interpreted in hundreds of different ways. His original film focused on survivors banding together at a single farmhouse, but over the years, films have expanded the epidemic to show what happens when the entire world gets overrun by these terrifying monsters.

One of the biggest zombie films, in regards to budget and scope, was the Brad Pitt-starring World War Z, which showcased scenes of zombies in such high number, they literally crawled on top of one another to climb over massive walls meant to keep them out.

With The Walking Dead dominating airwaves, filmmakers have turned their attention to telling more intimate stories about the flesh-eaters, like the microbudget zombie film The Battery, which focused on two best friends navigating the New England countryside.

It Stains the Sand Red looks to continue the tradition of intimate zombie tales, focusing on the inescapable dread of the monstrous pursuit.

It Stains the Sand Red will hit limited theaters and VOD platforms later this summer.

