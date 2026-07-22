Iconic CBS Show Being Turned Into a Movie

The world of Survivor is heading to the big screen with an animated twist.

In June it was announced that Paramount Animation and CBS are developing an animated comedy inspired by the long-running reality competition series, with host Jeff Probst attached as an executive producer, according to Variety.

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Instead of human contestants, the film will center on animals competing for the title of Sole Survivor.

According to the official synopsis, “Set on a remote and mystical island, animals from all around the globe compete for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be crowned the sole Survivor.”

Probst announced the project on Instagram, sharing his excitement about bringing a new take on the franchise to audiences.

“I’m so excited to be teaming up with Paramount Animation to bring you Survivor like you’ve never seen it before…in the animal kingdom!” he wrote. “This will be an all-out comedy with animals competing for the chance to be crowned the sole Survivor. Let’s go!!!!”

In an accompanying video, Probst explained why the animated format offers new creative possibilities.

“Setting it in the world of animals give us a whole new playground,” he said. “It’s still everything we love about Survivor — big personalities, funny characters, surprising alliances, competition, chaos — and of course a lot of heart — but this time, the players aren’t human.”

He added that the movie will feature “everything we love about Survivor: big personalities, funny characters, surprising alliances, competition, chaos, and of course, a lot of heart. But this time, the players aren’t humans.”

The animated feature comes as the television series continues its successful run. Hosted by five-time Emmy winner Probst, Survivor premiered on CBS in 2000 and is currently filming its next season in Fiji for a fall debut.

The show recently wrapped its milestone 50th season, with the finale becoming its most-watched since 2020.

Earlier this year, Probst reflected on what the series has meant to him during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I’m incredibly proud. I can’t believe I get to be a part of it,” he said. “I love that it’s become a family show. That was my number one goal, was to make this a positive show for families on Wednesday night that is safe and fun and inspires adventure. And I feel like we do that.”

A release date for the animated Survivor movie has not yet been announced.