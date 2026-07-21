Hallmark Channel Co-Stars Welcome Baby Together

A pair of Hallmark channel actors who share screen time just had a, well … Hallmark moment together.



Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum, who star in Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart, recently welcomed a baby girl to their family. People was first to break news that Krakow, 41, and Rosenbaum, 39, were new parents.

In an email sent to People, the couple wrote: “Our precious new family member entered the world in early April. Our daughter has been the greatest gift, and we are loving getting to know her better with each passing day.”

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The couple met on Hallmark channel’s western drama, When Calls the Heart, which began airing in 2014 and has since run for 13 seasons. Krakow is the show’s main character, Elizabeth Thatcher, a young teacher whose adult life is drastically different than her upbringing. Rosenbaum has been in a recurring role since the premiere season as Mike Hickman, a town regular living in the small coal-mining town of Hope Valley, an area that’s new to Krakow’s character. Rosenbaum and Krakow have been a part of the show together since season one.

Welcoming a baby girl to their family marks the second milestone event for the co-stars in as many years. After years of dating, the couple officially tied the knot in late June 2025.

The excitement of being newlyweds has seemingly been trumped by their new edition. “It’s already hard to remember life before she arrived. We are loving our roles as parents, and it feels like being parents together has only deepened our partnership,” the Hallmark actors shared with People. “We are, however, a bit more tired, and Erin — who was a non-coffee drinker previously — has had a change of heart on the matter.”

When People asked the couple if anything from the show prepared them for life as first time parents, they responded: “Ben has gotten covered in oil, disaster makeup, or some other messy situation just about every season of When Calls the Heart — which has probably been the best prep of all. It’s really true that you can never have too many burp cloths! And Erin has spent years acting with babies on set.”

The show was renewed for a fourteenth season with a release date yet to be announced. When the show does return, it’ll do so with at least one more (young) fan.