‘When Calls the Heart’ Co-Stars Reveal They’re Expecting Their First Baby

The When Calls the Heart family is getting a little bigger!

Erin Krakow and her husband, When Calls the Heart co-star Ben Rosenbaum, announced Wednesday that they were expecting their first child after revealing in June that they had tied the knot.

The couple shared their big news on Instagram, posting photobooth-style pictures featuring their sonogram pictures and their dog, who was dressed for the occasion in a “Big Brother” shirt. “So much to be grateful for!!!” the new parents’ caption read.

The big baby news was met with plenty of congratulations from Hearties and from their co-stars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace, who got married in 2024 and also recently announced they were expecting a baby together.

“Congratulations! What wonderful parents you’ll be!” wrote McGarry, as Wallace chimed in, “CRYING! That is going to be one lucky baby!”

Krakow stars as teacher Elizabeth Thatcher on the Hallmark Channel series, with Rosenbaum recurring as Hope Valley resident Mike Hickam. While the two actors are married in real life, their characters have no romantic involvement on the show.

When Calls the Heart, which also stars Jack Wagner, is set to return with Season 13 on Jan. 4, the Hallmark Channel show announced last week.

“Merry Christmas!” Krakow began the premiere announcement video shared to Instagram on Nov. 20, with returning guest star Melissa Gilbert chiming in to say, “Guess who’s coming back to Hope Valley?” It’s then that Brooke Shields jumped in, revealing, “It’s me! I’m so excited to be returning to When Calls the Heart.” Krakow concluded, “You don’t want to miss the all-new season,” before the premiere date was revealed.

When Calls the Heart Season 13 premieres Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel and will be available to stream the next day on Hallmark+.