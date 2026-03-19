Pregnant Hallmark Channel Star Filming on Green Screen Due to Being Too Far Along to Fly

One pregnant Hallmark star is using a little TV magic.

When Calls the Heart’s Erin Krakow shared on Instagram that she’s had to use a bit of green screen magic to do some filming.

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The actress, who plays schoolteacher Elizabeth Thornton on the long-running Hallmark romance drama, posted a photo of herself in front of a green screen on March 10, explaining in the caption that she was too pregnant to fly up to her Canadian castmates. The green screen was likely for promo for the remaining episodes of WCTH’s 13th season, which wraps on Sunday, and for the show’s newest spinoff, Hope Valley: 1874, premiering on Hallmark+ on Saturday.

Krakow and her husband, co-star Ben Rosenbaum, announced in November that they were expecting their first child together. The two tied the knot in a secret wedding over the summer after confirming their relationship on Valentine’s Day 2024. Coincidentally, they are not the only When Calls the Heart couple expecting. Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace are prepping for their first, while Chris McNally and fellow Hallmark star Julie Gonzalo are getting ready to welcome their second.

It’s unknown when exactly Baby Rosenbaum-Krakow will be making his or her arrival in the world, but Krakow seems to be pretty far along if she isn’t able to take a trip up to Canada. She has been keeping fans updated on her pregnancy journey on Instagram, showing off her baby bump earlier this month in a sweet birthday post to Rosenbaum, looking forward to their “most wonderful year to date.”

Meanwhile, some of the WCTH cast, McGarry and McNally included, have been doing some promo on the set of Hope Valley: 1874 as they prepare to expand the When Calls the Heart world, hence why they’re in Canada. So while Krakow isn’t able to be with them, Hallmark still found a way to make it happen. The new prequel stars Hallmark favorites Bethany Joy Lenz, Benjamin Ayres, and Jill Hennessy.

Erin Krakow seems to be doing well as she gets closer to welcoming her first baby. Even though When Calls the Heart has been renewed for Season 14, filming likely won’t start until the summer, as per usual, maybe even later to account for the three new additions to the family. The When Calls the Heart Season 13 finale airs on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.