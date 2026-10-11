George Clooney Speaks out About Shocking Death of Cindy Crawford’s Son Presley Gerber

Less than a month after Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s son Presley suddenly passed away at the age of 27, the couple’s longtime friend George Clooney broke his silence about the shocking loss.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Clooney was asked whether he and the Gerbers planned to honor their son’s legacy.

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“I don’t think it’s… we’re even in the position of being able to talk about it,” the longtime actor explained. “Quite honestly, one of the most devastating things that’s happened to our family and their family is just, as you can imagine.”

He further shared, “It’s the worst thing that could ever happen to a family.”

Presley reportedly passed away from an apparent overdose and cardiac arrest on Sept. 20 at a Santa Monica treatment facility. He had notably been battling addiction and mental health struggles before his sudden death.

Although Crawford and Gerber have not issued an official statement about their son’s passing, their rep confirmed the news. “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”

A source close to the situation told PEOPLE that Clooney, who is also Rande’s business partner in the tequila brand Casamigos, and the actor’s wife, Amal, have been “taking shifts” with the Gerbes to make sure they “aren’t alone” while grieving their late son.

“George and Amal joined the family in Los Angeles after learning of Presley’s death,” the insider shared. “They’re helping with arrangements and whatever else the family needs. George has always been very close with both Kaia and Presley.”

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