‘Full House’ Star Reveals ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Asks Him to Compete ‘Every Single Season’

Despite plenty of his Full House co-stars having competed on Dancing With the Stars in the past, John Stamos says there’s no way he’ll ever be cast on the reality dance competition.

The 62-year-old actor told DWTS champion Bobby Bones on his podcast, The Bobbycast, that producers from the ABC series ask him “every single season” to join the show, despite him consistently denying their efforts.

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“I said, ‘Stop! Don’t ever ask me again,’” Stamos said. “I’m never going to do that show.”

He remained steadfast in his refusal, even when Bones pitched it to him based on his own experience. Fans will remember Bones’ controversial Season 27 win with pro partner Sharna Burgess.

“I’m telling you, you say you want to dance with Emma Slater, and you would learn so much about yourself, and your kid would love it if you were doing it too,” Bones told Stamos.

Stamos didn’t budge in his argument, however. “What makes that show good is people suffering, and I don’t want to. And looking like fools, you know. Like, they’re breaking their feet, and their calluses…” he trailed off in disgust. “I don’t want that.”

Stamos certainly wouldn’t be the first Full House alum to compete on the show. Candace Cameron Bure, who played elder sister D.J. Tanner on the beloved ’80s and ’90s sitcom, made it all the way to the finals with her partner Mark Ballas in Season 18 in 2014, ultimately placing third. Jodie Sweetin, who played D.J.’s younger sister Michelle Tanner, placed eighth on Season 22 in 2016 with partner Keo Motsepe.

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Additionally, Juan Pablo Di Pace, who played Kimmy Gibbler’s husband Fernando Hernandez-Guerrero-Fernandez-Guerrero on the spinoff series Fuller House, competed on Season 27 in 2018 with Cheryl Burke, coming in fifth place.

Stamos did perform once on DWTS with The Beach Boys in 2010, but that appears to be the most he’ll ever commit to the show.

The upcoming season of the dance competition in the fall will be its 35th; so far there are three celebrities confirmed: Love Island star Maura Higgins, Summer House darling Ciara Miller and Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson. Polymarket is currently taking bets on which other celebrities will win. Love Island USA star Rob Rausch is a favorite at 49% odds, as is Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Miranda McWhorter, who holds 43% odds. Ashtin Earle, the sister of influencer and DWTS Season 34 alum Alix Earle, has also been floated as a potential cast member. Another Polymarket scenario shows Miller and Higgins neck and neck as potential winners of the season.

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