Julianne Hough 'Strongly Disagreed' With Bobby Bones' 'Dancing With the Stars' Win

Julianne Hough isn't holding back when it comes to the celebrity winners of Dancing With the Stars. The co-host of the ABC dance competition shared a candid confession about the champion she "strongly disagreed" with while answering a viewer question on her Sunday, Aug. 18, appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

When Hough's fellow guest, country singer Mickey Guyton, gave Bobby Bones as her answer to the question, the former DWTS pro responded, "I actually agree with you and I think it's because of the fan base. It's all about fan base on that show. He was not the best dancer."

Bones' 2018 Mirrorball Trophy win alongside pro Sharna Burgess was controversial at the time, as the radio host received low scores throughout the season but managed to make his way to the end thanks to America's votes. Actors Milo Manheim and Evanna Lynch came in second and third place, respectively.

Following Guyton and Hough's appearance on WWHL, Bones responded to their comments about his win on Instagram. The Bobby Bones Show host said in his Aug. 19 video that he had love for Hough, whom he'd "met a couple times" and appreciated her "diplomatic" response to the viewer question.

However, Bones said he didn't love being named by Guyton in the first place. "I was the worst dancer. I take pride in that," he acknowledged. "Now, I tried as hard as anybody in the history of the show, but I can't dance now, couldn't dance then."

Bones continued, "But you know who took down the big evil empire of dance? Well, it's not evil or an empire, but me and you! We did it together," adding, "I'm the greatest champion ever. I didn't say I was the greatest dancer, but the greatest champion ever. I'm the man of the people. I'm the man that you guys selected. ...I'm a terrible dancer, I was a terrible dancer but they changed the rules after I left because the fan vote was so good." The American Idol mentor asked, "But Mickey Guyton, what?" before adding, "Julianne Hough, you're cool."

Bones has long defended his Dancing With the Stars win. In November 2018, he responded to naysayers on social media, writing, "I always believe, surround yourself with the best people, because they will get the best out of you, and that's what I did. I just appreciate you so much and I appreciate Sharna so much. No matter what the odds are, I hope you saw what this whole experience was, and you saw this awkward guy who didn't know how to dance, who got nervous every single time, and I hope that it encourages you to do something uncomfortable." Holding up his trophy, the champ added, "Hopefully, you'll get your version of this, or even if you don't, at least you can go try."