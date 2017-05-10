Fox Cancels Sleepy Hollow

Sleepy Hollow fans, it looks like the time has come to bid farewell to the series. A major dip in ratings has prompted Fox to give the supernatural series the axe. In a recent report by Variety, the site confirms the network will part ways with Sleepy Hollow after four seasons.

This year, the Fox drama debuted its fourth season to lackluster reception follow a slew of crew changes. Following the exit of showrunner Mark Goffman after season two, Sleepy Hollow found itself challenged when star Nicol Behari exited the show at the end of season three. Critics had praised the on-screen chemistry between Behari and her co-star Tom Mison during previous seasons, but Sleepy Hollow could not reel in fans after the female lead Abbie Mills left.

For many fans, this cancellation news is not shocking especially in light of Behari’s leave. When Fox ordered a fourth season, the network did so tentatively. Only 13 episodes were ordered instead of the usual 18.

For now, Sleepy Hollow acts as a cautionary tale for what can happen when a female lead leaves its show. ABC will soon have to decide how they should best deal with the situation when it comes to Once Upon A Time. When the show’s seventh season comes around, Once Upon A Time will not return with its lead. Jennifer Morrison recently confirmed she would not reprise her role as Emma Swan on the show following the end of season six.

Following a 250-year slumber, Ichabod Crane (Tom Mison) devoted his life and knowledge of the supernatural to defeating the demonic forces that plagued Sleepy Hollow in the present day. But following the climactic events of last season, Crane’s world was turned upside down after the death of his partner and fellow Witness, Abbie Mills. He was then led out of town by a mysterious group promising to put him in charge of an evil-fighting organization created hundreds of years ago by none other than George Washington.

Crane now finds himself in an all-new city working with all-new allies, as he embarks on his most important mission yet: To save our nation’s capital from otherworldly threats that promise harm, not only to our country and our people, but to the soul of democracy itself.

Sleepy Hollow is from K/O Paper Products and Sketch Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television. The series was created by Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, Phillip Iscove and Len Wiseman. The series is executive-produced by Kurtzman, Orci, Wiseman, Clifton Campbell, Albert Kim, Raven Metzner, Russell Fine and Heather Kadin.

